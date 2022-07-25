Alex Daniel Martin t/a Ideal Home Systems Limited

Court outcome

Defendant name and address: Alex Daniel Martin t/a Ideal Home Systems Limited of Rosehill Drive, Bransgore, Dorset

Court date: 13/06/2022

Verdict: Guilty

Brief details of case: 

  • Fraud Act 2006 (x2 offences)
  • Companies Act 2006 (x1 offence)

Penalty: 

  • 2yrs in custody
  • Criminal Behaviour Order to end on 12th June 2027.
  • Victim surcharge
  • £10,000 prosecution costs
  • Ordered to pay the victim £4900

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3002/two-year-sentence-for-rogue-trader

Published: 25th July 2022

