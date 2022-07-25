Court outcome
Defendant name and address: Alex Daniel Martin t/a Ideal Home Systems Limited of Rosehill Drive, Bransgore, Dorset
Court date: 13/06/2022
Verdict: Guilty
Brief details of case:
- Fraud Act 2006 (x2 offences)
- Companies Act 2006 (x1 offence)
Penalty:
- 2yrs in custody
- Criminal Behaviour Order to end on 12th June 2027.
- Victim surcharge
- £10,000 prosecution costs
- Ordered to pay the victim £4900
https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3002/two-year-sentence-for-rogue-trader