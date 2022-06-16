Two year sentence for rogue trader

A rogue trader who took advantage of an elderly and vulnerable South Warwickshire resident, defrauding her of more than £93,000 has been handed a two year prison sentence.

The prosecution was brought by Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service following an investigation.

Between 2017 and 2018, Alex Daniel Martin (age 30 of Rosehill Drive, Bransgore, Dorset) who traded as Ideal Home Systems Limited (Forest Heath House, Station Road, Sway, Dorset), made multiple visits to the South Warwickshire victim’s home, despite Mr Martin living 200 miles away.

He repeatedly scammed the vulnerable resident, charging her exorbitant amounts for work he told her he had carried out to her roof, including cleaning, the application of an anti-fungal spray and repointing. The victim also made a large upfront payment for a ‘bespoke driveway’. An expert surveyor concluded that the only evidence of any work being done was that the guttering and downpipes were clear, and that a wall may have been cleaned. The value of this work was described as ‘negligible’. It transpired that Mr Martin was using the victim’s money to fund a substantial gambling habit.

Trading Standards Officers launched an investigation in August 2018 after they received a complaint about the trader from a family member of the victim.

On Monday 13th June 2022 at Warwick Crown Court Mr Martin was sentenced. Recorder Matthew Boyle presiding remarked that the court took a very dim view of exploitation.

Alex Martin was sentenced to two years imprisonment after pleading guilty to two offences under the Fraud Act 2006 and one offence under the Companies Act 2006 at an earlier hearing. A Criminal Behaviour Order was also imposed for a 5 year period which will come to an end on 12th June 2027. The defendant was ordered to pay a victim surcharge and £10,000 prosecution costs. When Warwickshire Trading Standards launched their investigation, Mr Martin began to pay back the money he had taken from the victim. At court he was ordered to pay the balance owed of £4900.

Mr Martin was already banned (‘disqualified’) from being a company director.

In mitigation, Mr Jamie Gammon representing Mr Martin stated that his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, was paying the money back that he had taken and had sought help for his gambling issues.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“This has been a very lengthy and complicated investigation, but I’m delighted that our Trading Standards Service has been able to bring about a successful prosecution.” “Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to seek to protect the most vulnerable in our community by raising awareness of the activities of rogue traders, supporting vulnerable residents when rogue traders arrive on their doorstep and investigating and prosecuting perpetrators.”

Report rogue traders to Warwickshire Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133

Use our approved trader schemes to find traders that are vetted and Trading Standards approved, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/approvedtraders