25/07/2022 Warwickshire Trading Standards offer business advice around Commonwealth Games trading restrictions

Local businesses urged to find out about temporary Commonwealth Games Trading Restrictions

The Commonwealth Games, which runs from 28th July to 8th August, will see the introduction of some temporary advertising and trading measures that may have an impact upon Warwickshire businesses, Warwickshire County Council has announced.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games Act 2020 already prohibits unauthorised businesses from associating themselves with the Games, for example by selling t-shirts and other memorabilia or food items carrying wording that suggests an association with the Games, such as ‘Birmingham Games 2022’ or ‘Going for Gold XXII’.

The Act also temporarily restricts unauthorised advertising and trading in and around Game locations, including St. Nicholas Park in Warwick, Victoria Park in Leamington Spa, the Coventry Stadium and Arena and along the Cycle Road Race course.

This may affect some Warwickshire businesses located in Warwick District and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough.

For more information, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3100/warwickshire-trading-standards-offer-business-advice-around-commonwealth-games-trading-restrictions