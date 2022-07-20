Warwickshire Trading Standards offer business advice around Commonwealth Games trading restrictions

Local businesses urged to find out about temporary Commonwealth Games Trading Restrictions

The Commonwealth Games, which runs from 28th July to 8th August, will see the introduction of some temporary advertising and trading measures that may have an impact upon Warwickshire businesses, Warwickshire County Council has announced.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire and Rescue, said: “These measures are necessary to protect the sponsors whose financial contributions are helping to pay for the Commonwealth Games and reduce public costs. Our trading standards service are happy to provide informal advice to businesses around what this might mean for them.”

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games Act 2020 already prohibits unauthorised businesses from associating themselves with the Games, for example by selling t-shirts and other memorabilia or food items carrying wording that suggests an association with the Games, such as ‘Birmingham Games 2022’ or ‘Going for Gold XXII’.

The Act also temporarily restricts unauthorised advertising and trading in and around Game locations, including St. Nicholas Park in Warwick, Victoria Park in Leamington Spa, the Coventry Stadium and Arena and along the Cycle Road Race course.

This may affect some Warwickshire businesses located in Warwick District and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough.

In the vicinity of certain Games locations at certain times it will be an offence to promote a product, service, or business to members of the public, for example by advertising on a poster or billboard or by handing out flyers or promotional giveaways.

Exceptions exist to help minimise disruption to existing businesses. For example, the regulations do not apply to adverts displayed inside buildings or on enclosed land or to ‘business as usual’ advertising.

Warwickshire Trading Standards Officers will be available throughout the Games to provide help and advice and assist Warwickshire businesses to comply with these temporary regulations.

Warwickshire businesses can contact Warwickshire Trading Standards by emailing tradingstandards@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Further guidance about the Advertising and Trading Measures under Birmingham Commonwealth Games Act is available on the Commonwealth Games website, visit: https://www.birmingham2022.com/getset/advertising-trading.

For more information about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire, please visit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire.