Safety advice for gas appliances issued following gas explosions

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service urge public to follow safety guidelines for living with gas appliances

Several incidents involving gas appliances have recently been reported nationally, including two fatal gas explosions that took place in Bedford and Birmingham. To help prevent any similar incidents from occurring, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to remind residents of key safety guidelines for using and maintaining gas appliances.

If you smell gas, it’s important to act quickly and take the following steps:

Get fresh air immediately; make sure you open all doors and windows to ventilate the area.

Turn off the gas emergency control valve (also called gas emergency shut off valve) at the meter, unless the meter is located in a basement or cellar or at the LPG bulk tank or storage vessels.

Extinguish all naked flames and don’t smoke.

Don’t operate electrical switches (including turning light switches on or off) because this can ignite escaping gas.

Contact the relevant National Gas Emergency service number – for natural gas this is 0800 111 999, for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) the number will be on your bulk storage vessel or meter.

If the attending emergency operative identifies an issue with any gas appliances, follow their advice concerning the use of the equipment. Where advised, contact a Gas Safe registered engineer to fix the appliance and check it’s safe.

If you’re feeling unwell, visit your GP or hospital immediately and let them know you may have been exposed to carbon monoxide.

Don’t turn the gas supply on again until it’s been checked by a Gas Safe registered engineer.

Gas has a strong, sulphur-like smell similar to rotten eggs. Smelling gas is often one of the first indicators of a gas leak: other common symptoms that can be experienced include feeling lightheaded, nausea, dizziness and headaches. Learn more about responding to a gas emergency.

The best way to prevent gas leaks from occurring in the first place is to make sure gas appliances are regularly maintained. All gas appliances in your home should be serviced and checked annually, or in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions, by a Gas Safe engineer. This is the landlord’s responsibility in rented properties.

Warwickshire residents who are concerned about the risk of fire in their home can call 01926 466 282 to see if they are eligible for a Safe and Well Visit and free smoke detectors, or can visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety for more information.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, Councillor Andy Crump said: