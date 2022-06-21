Have your say on Warwickshire’s Plans for Walking and Cycling

Can you help to shape the future plans for walking and cycling infrastructure in Warwickshire? Warwickshire County Council wants to hear from you..

Complete the consultation survey today: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/lcwip/

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging all residents to complete a consultation survey to find out what people think about plans for improving infrastructure for walking and cycling.

The proposed improvement plans cover walking and cycling for both transport and recreation. Residents will also have the opportunity to feedback on the draft version of the Warwickshire Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP).

The draft LCWIP has been developed following public engagement in 2021, which asked people to identify what types of walking and cycling improvements they would like to see in their local area.

This important consultation is an opportunity for people who live, work, study and travel in Warwickshire to comment on various aspects of the draft plan, and help to refine and prioritise outline proposals for Warwickshire’s walking and cycling schemes of the future.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “Active travel and encouraging our residents to ditch their cars for shorter journeys is a key priority for this Council. The benefits of this travel shift are huge for both individual health outcomes and for the wider environment.

“We recognise that it is not enough just to ask residents to make this large model shift without providing the necessary walking and cycling infrastructure that make it both possible and desirable, which is why this consultation is so important. I hope as many of our residents as possible take the many opportunities – both online and in person – to engage with this process as we work together for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

Complete the survey by visiting: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/lcwip/

This consultation will run until Friday 14 August 2022.

Residents wishing to find out more information about what this means for their area can visit one of the below drop-in information sessions:

Date Time Event Location Tuesday 21st June 2-5pm Public drop-in session Atherstone Library, Long Street, CV9 1AX Friday 24th June 10am-1pm Public drop-in session Hatters Space, Upper Abbey St, Nuneaton CV11 5DN Thursday 30th June 2-5pm Public drop-in session Town Hall, Sheep Street Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6EF Friday 1st July 11.30am – 2.30pm Public drop-in session Rugby St Peter & St John Church, Clifton Road, CV21 3QP Thursday 21 July 7 – 8:30pm Online Webinar Details to be confirmed.

Feedback from the consultation will be used to produce an amended LCWIP. It is intended to progress this to formal adoption later in 2022. The final LCWIP will be closely integrated with the Active Travel Strategy in Warwickshire’s emerging Local Transport Plan.

Warwickshire County Council would welcome responses from all residents and any interested individuals, groups or organisations to help to shape these proposals.

To complete the survey visit: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/lcwip/

To find out more about the plans, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/developing-warwickshires-cycle-network/3