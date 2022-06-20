Polesworth Library and Information Centre celebrates 70 years of library service in North Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council Libraries is celebrating a huge milestone this summer at Polesworth Library and Information Centre...

Warwickshire County Council Libraries is celebrating a huge milestone this summer at Polesworth Library and Information Centre, which has now been open for over 70 years and continues to provide a range of valuable library services to the people of North Warwickshire.

To mark this milestone year for Polesworth Library, library staff will be hosting the following celebratory events throughout the week that cater for a variety of ages:

During library opening hours Polesworth Library will have a selection of historic photos on display that present different images and viewpoints of Polesworth over the years. Entry is free to come in and have a browse.

On Tuesday 21 June, the library is hosting fun events and activities for children that include a special serving of a strawberry cream tea. Rhyme Time will start at 11:15am, and Story Stomp at 2pm. No need to book, just come along and enjoy!

On Wednesday 22 June, best-selling author Rosie Goodwin will be providing a talk at 2pm in the library all about her successful career as a very popular author, both locally & nationally. Book your place in the library.

On Thursday 23 June, the library is hosting free celebratory tea and cake from 9:30am for all library customers, and will also take the opportunity to announce the 70th birthday competition winners.

On Friday 24 June, visitors will be able to browse a special one-day only display set-up by the Polesworth History Project Group. Visitors will be able to find out more about Polesworth’s history and ask questions to a member of the group who will be in attendance.

On Saturday 25 June, birthday cupcakes will be gifted to visiting customers who have been unable to visit the library earlier in the week.

Polesworth Library originally started life as a mobile library that opened on 5 February in 1952. Following regular use by people in the north of the county, the library progressed to become a static room full of books in the building next to ‘Polesworth Chippy’ in 1956, and in 1964 moved to the site that it still occupies today along Bridge Street in Polesworth. The library also received a major building extension in 1994 to become the building full of great services, books, and resources it is today.

Whilst libraries are well-known for lending physical books, all of Warwickshire Libraries, including Polesworth Library, offer their communities free membership to access book titles in-person, through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks, as well as free access to computers and WiFi and a range of activities and events to enjoy. Pop in to find out more or check out the Warwickshire Libraries web page.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the Warwickshire Libraries team on achieving this important milestone at Polesworth Library and Information Centre. “Our libraries across the county provide vibrant and safe spaces for people to enjoy books, family activities, support services, and more, helping us to better connect with each other and feel a part of our local communities. “I encourage people of all ages to explore your local Warwickshire library – our staff are very friendly and welcoming and will be more than happy to talk you through the great range of free activities and support services available.”

To find out more, visit Polesworth Library and Information Centre.

