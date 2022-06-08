The Commonwealth Games are coming! 50 Days to go until Birmingham 2022

With only 50 days to go until the start of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the buzz continues to grow in Warwickshire.

Wednesday 8 June marks exactly 50 days to go until the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and Warwickshire County Council are marking this latest milestone by reminding local residents and businesses how they can get set for the Commonwealth Games coming to Warwickshire by:

Visiting the Birmingham 2022 Get Set for the Games website: https://www.birmingham2022.com/getset

Finding out more about parking restrictions that will be in place during the games: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birmingham-commonwealth-games-2022/parking-4

Finding out more about the road closures that will be required to allow the Road Races to happen in Warwick: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birmingham-commonwealth-games-2022/road-closures-1

Checking out the Frequently Asked Questions: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birmingham-commonwealth-games-2022/frequently-asked-questions

Come along to our latest drop-in information session at Myton School in Warwick on Monday 27 June between 5:20 and 8 pm.

Businesses are reminded that If you own a business near any of the Birmingham 2022 venues or on road race routes, you may need to apply for trading or advertising authorisation. The process is free. Guidance, authorisation and other materials can be found at https://birmingham2022.com/getset/advertising-trading

Festival Live Sites – Watch this space for a big announcement later in the week: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birmingham-commonwealth-games-2022/warwickshire-festival-sites

Birmingham 2022 is the biggest multi-sport event to be held in the UK since the London 2012 Olympics and it is the largest event ever to be held in the West Midlands region. It will officially begin on 28 July with a spectacular Opening Ceremony at the newly transformed Alexander Stadium and the Games is expected to attract more than 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories who’ll take part in 19 different sports and eight Para sports.

Warwickshire will be hosting 2 events during the Games period with the Bowl and para-bowls taking place at Leamington’s Victoria Park and the cycling road race winding through the historic streets of Warwick.

With some of the world’s best athletes already selected to compete at the Games, it’s no surprise that more than one million spectators are set to attend, so organisers are keen to highlight the information that will be available to all residents and businesses, explaining the potential temporary impacts on journeys and normal day to day activities during the 12-day event.

With just 50 days to go until Birmingham 2022 begins, residents and businesses alike are being encouraged to plan ahead and to think about how and when they will travel during what will be a busy and exciting time for Warwickshire and the wider region.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are very excited that there are just 50 days to go until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and very proud that the location of the road races will be Warwick and that, with our partners in the District Council, we will be hosting this incredible sporting event.

“Warwickshire has been building an international reputation as a venue for world-class cycling for years since the county first hosted a stage of the Women’s Tour and, later, of the Tour of Britain. This is another opportunity for us to shine in front of a global audience.

“The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and I hope our residents will take the opportunity to prepare for the Games now using the range of resources that are available through the Get Set for the Games programme and via our upcoming roadshow event in Warwick.”

To purchase a ticket for the Commonwealth Games, visit: https://www.birmingham2022.com/tickets

Find out how you can Get Set for the Games here: https://www.birmingham2022.com/getset/

Follow the new Get Set for the Games Twitter account here: https://twitter.com/GetSet2022

Information about the Road Race, it’s route through Warwick town centre and some frequently asked questions can be found here: https://www.birmingham2022.com/venues/st-nicholas-park/

To find out more about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames