Actor David Bradley brings to life The Active Adventures of Warwick Bear

The actor David Bradley is set to entertain children across Warwickshire with a special storytime session about a much-loved bear and some extraordinary superheroes!

The English actor and Warwickshire resident, most famous for his roles as Argus Filch in Harry Potter and Walder Frey in Game of Thrones, is helping Warwickshire Road Safety partners unveil a brand-new Warwick Bear story for children and families.

The new story – The Active Adventures of Warwick Bear – follows Warwick Bear, Warwickshire's road safety mascot, as he searches for a healthy, environmentally-friendly and fun way to travel to school. Throughout his adventures, Warwick meets some incredibly special superheroes who help him see that it is always better to travel actively.

Watch David Bradley reading the story here:

Warwickshire County Council’s vision is to make Warwickshire a child-friendly county that is the best it can be, sustainable now and for future generations and through telling this story they want to encourage more families to travel actively, to help create a healthier and happier Warwickshire.

The WCC Road Safety Education Team deliver road safety education sessions to pupils of all ages to provide essential skills and knowledge to help families and young people walk, cycle, and scoot safely.

The Active Adventures of Warwick Bear is written by Louise Newham, Road Safety Officer and illustrated by Michael Jackson, both from Warwickshire County Council. This is the latest story to be added to a growing collection of road safety and active travel stories.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “If we are to face the challenges of the climate emergency, it is essential that our young people adopt active travel as their primary way of getting to and from school. Not only is it good for the climate, but it’s also better for their health and wellbeing too. The Active Adventures of Warwick Bear is a great and engaging way to encourage families to do this and we are hugely grateful to David Bradley for generously giving his time to launch this story.”

David Bradley said: “I was very happy to be asked to be involved in bringing the Active Adventures of Warwick Bear to as many of Warwickshire’s young people as possible. As a parent, and now a grandparent, myself, I am acutely aware how important it is for our children to be raised with an awareness of these important concepts and being able to help get the message out has been a pleasure.”

For further information on road safety education and active travel in Warwickshire visit the Warwickshire active travel website

To arrange for Warwick Bear to visit your nursery or primary school setting or for further information about active travel, email: roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk

Warwickshire Road Education Team use social media to raise awareness and educate about road safety and active travel. Please follow on social media on Facebook @WCCSafeActiveTravel and Twitter @WCCSafe_Active.