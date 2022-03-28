Child friendly Easter activities for Warwickshire children and young people

Eligible children aged 5 to 16 can join a free activity programme in Warwickshire this Easter.

Children and young people can attend up to four activities over the Easter break as part of the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme supported by Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

The local HAF scheme is part of the nationwide government initiative aimed at children in reception through to year 11 inclusive who receive benefits-related free school meals. Over 17,000 eligible families across the county have already been sent a HAF Code to enable them to book activities directly with providers.

WCC is working with over 70 providers across all areas of Warwickshire which are all offering a range of inclusive activities including multi sports, dance, gymnastics, arts, crafts, equestrian and drama to name just a few. Each session is at least four hours long and includes a meal to help children learn about nutritious food and the preparation of healthy meals. All providers offer accessible activities so if a child needs additional support to attend, this can be discussed with individual providers.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of the Council said:

“Warwickshire’s programme aims to offer valuable support to families on lower incomes, through access to a range of activities alongside healthy meals. “I am also pleased to announce that the Department for Education (DfE) will continue to provide funding for the HAF programme until March 2025, which means we will be able to develop and expand the programme over the school holidays throughout the year. “The HAF programme supports our Child Friendly Warwickshire programme, ensuring children and young people are healthy, skilled and happy.”

Priority support from the Local Welfare Scheme is also being offered to families with children eligible for benefits related free school meals during school holidays as it is recognised that some families who are struggling financially have difficulty covering these periods.

Anyone who thinks they may be eligible to book free HAF activities but hasn’t received a code should email hafprogramme@warwickshire.gov.uk.

