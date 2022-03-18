Rogue Trader Prosecuted for £100,000 Fraud

A rogue trader who took advantage of a retired Rugby resident, defrauding him of over £100,000 has been successfully prosecuted by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service.

Darren Mitchell who traded as Stately Paving Ltd offered driveway block paving, building and landscaping work. Mr Mitchell first door knocked the elderly resident’s bungalow in July 2014 and agreed to block pave his driveway and remove an old greenhouse. He returned to the property again and again together with others unknown, pressurising the resident in to paying for more work including fencing, repairs to windows, building a brick shed and laying new turf. Some of this work was never done or wasn’t needed and the pensioner was charged grossly excessive amounts. A Trading Standards expert witness estimated that the true value of the work carried out by Mr Mitchell and his workmen was less than £20,000, with remedial works being required costing approximately £3,835. The victim had been charged £120,000.

Over time the resident was systematically defrauded of over £100,000, sometimes withdrawing large amounts of cash from his bank account on a daily basis to pay Mr Mitchell. On one occasion the victim wrote a cheque for £20,000 which was meant to pay for a new shed. Instead Mr Mitchell used the money to buy three vehicles.

In order to remain hidden from his customers, Mr Mitchell gave the name of a Leicestershire farm as his business address, despite having no connection at all with the farm or the people living there.

When Warwickshire Trading Standards Service became aware of the fraud they launched an investigation, but in 2017 Mr Mitchell disappeared and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found and subsequently arrested in 2019.

At Warwick Crown Court on Friday 11th March 2022, Mr Darren Mitchell (aged 46 and of no fixed abode) was found guilty of four offences contrary to the Fraud Act 2006 and one offence contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. The case was adjourned for sentencing to Thursday 7th April 2022. His Honour Judge Rochford was presiding.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“This has been a very lengthy and complicated investigation, but I’m delighted that our Trading Standards Service has been able to bring about a successful prosecution.”

“Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to seek to protect the most vulnerable in our community by raising awareness of the activities of rogue traders, supporting vulnerable residents when rogue traders arrive on their doorstep and investigating and prosecuting perpetrators.”

Warwickshire Trading Standards is now attempting to recover some of the money lost to the victim in this case.

Report rogue traders to Warwickshire Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133

Use our approved trader schemes to find traders that are vetted and Trading Standards approved, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/approvedtraders