Warwickshire Libraries are open this half-term with plenty of great children’s activities including Adventures in Storytelling

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries are encouraging local communities to get involved in all of the great events and activities available for children and their families this February half-term.

The fun activities range from interactive ‘Adventures in Storytelling’ and getting hands on in Lego Club, to enjoying reading through the Book Bears scheme and taking part in Stories and Dragons sessions.

From Monday 21 – Friday 25 February, Warwickshire Libraries will be hosting a number of fun interactive storytelling sessions with Pyn Stockman which are suitable for children aged 4-11 and their families. The story follows three horses, three bags of gold and three heroes as they embark on a quest to settle an argument to find the best gift in all the world. Warwickshire children can join in the storytelling during the sessions and follow the characters’ adventures to far away kingdoms over mountains and sunlit seas, explore marketplaces and uncover wild woods to find magical items that will keep the whole family captivated. To book a place on one of the 'Adventures in Storytelling' sessions, select one of the dates below:

Warwickshire Libraries will also be hosting a number of fun events and activities for pre-school and school aged children. These range from Rhyme Time, Story Stomp, and Lego Club to special Stories and Dragons themed activities. To find out which activities are happening at your local library this half-term and how to book, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities.

For younger children there is the opportunity to get involved in the free Warwickshire Book Bears scheme. Children under five collect a stamp every time they visit the library, and after six stamps they earn a certificate. If they collect all ten certificates, then they will receive a Library Book Bear soft toy as a reward. To find out more you can ask about the Books Bears scheme at your local library.

Parents, carers, and guardians who would like their children to enjoy regular access to reading can join Warwickshire Libraries as members for free. As a child or adult library member, book titles are available in-person at a local library, through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"We're really looking forward to welcoming children and families into Warwickshire’s libraries this half-term and there are plenty of events and activities available to entertain and engage with young people. “Half-term is a great opportunity to introduce children to library settings and the enjoyment of reading, which also provides many benefits to a child’s learning and development such as improved communication skills, knowledge, and increased creativity. “Access to Warwickshire Libraries’ incredible range of resources and activities is free through a no-cost membership, and outside of half-term activities we have plenty of support services available to help people of all ages. Warwickshire Libraries’ doors are open and our friendly staff can’t wait to say hello!”

Warwickshire Libraries is a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, which is bringing the county together in a collective effort to ensure all children and young people have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy and healthy and that they are equipped with the skills to have the best lives they can. To find out more, visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/

Warwickshire Libraries will be sharing more details about their half-term events on social media, including Facebook @warwickshirelibraries and Twitter @warklibraries.

To find out more about the activities available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

To join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary