New government guidance to curb the spread of COVID-19

On 8 December the government announced that England will move to Plan B in response to the risks of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Plan B introduces several new rules, some of which are mandatory, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission including when to wear a face covering, working from home for those who can, and COVID Pass requirements for some venues and events.

From Friday 10 December people will be required by law to wear face coverings on public transport and in most public indoor settings such as shops, banks, cinemas and hairdressers, unless individuals are exempt from doing so. For a full list of places where face coverings will mandatory, visit the gov.uk website.

Where face covering are not legally required, people should continue to wear them if the space is crowded or enclosed and where contact with others they don’t usually see is likely.

From Monday 13 December people are asked to work from home if they can and should speak to their employers about how this guidance will affect them. Those continuing to go into work should continue to take lateral flow tests every 3-4 days, and practice key hands, face, space behaviours to keep your workplace COVID safe.

Employers should consider whether home working is appropriate for workers facing mental or physical health difficulties, or those with a particularly challenging home working environment. To find out more about the mental health and wellbeing support in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.

From Wednesday 15 December certain venues such as nightclubs and large event settings will be required by law to check that all visitors aged 18 years or over are fully vaccinated, have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours, or that they have an exemption. This means that those aged 18 years or over must show their NHS COVID Pass, to prove COVID vaccination status and test results, or provide proof of a negative test result from an official text or email, to gain entry into these venues.

The COVID-19 vaccines offer the best protection against the virus. For more information about vaccines, to book appointments or find a walk-in vaccination clinic visit nhs.uk.

To register a test result, or get an NHS COVID Pass, visit gov.uk. The NHS COVID Pass can also be accessed from the NHS App, a letter from www.nhs.uk, or by calling 119. People are also eligible for a pass if:

they have received a trial vaccine as part of a formally approved COVID-19 vaccine trial in the UK.

they have a medical reason that means you cannot be vaccinated, confirmed by your GP or a specialist clinician.

Settings that are exempt from NHS COVID Pass requirements include places of communal worship, wedding ceremonies, funerals and other commemorative events, protests, and mass participation sporting events.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “With the festive season fast approaching, it’s essential to do the right thing for Warwickshire by following this guidance to minimise the spread of COVID-19, and especially the new Omicron variant, within our communities. “Wearing a face covering in most public indoor settings is particularly important to protect yourself and your loved ones in crowded places when out shopping or attending busy festive events. Equally, washing your hands regularly, keeping windows open for fresh air and keeping your distance from those you do not live with will make a difference. These behaviours will also protect against other illnesses typically prevalent at this time of year. “If you do have symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of how mild they may be, please self-isolate and book a PCR test. I would also urge everyone to ensure they have had their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations - it’s not too late to get them and it will help everyone stay as safe as possible this festive season.”

Public Health Warwickshire advises residents without symptoms to continue lateral flow testing every 3-4 days, to get fully vaccinated, and isolate and get a PCR test with any symptoms.

For more information, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirus

For advice to keep your workplace COVID safe, click here.

For further details on the new Plan B rules, click here.