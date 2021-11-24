Advice for people to keep workplaces COVID free

Lots of people in Warwickshire have now returned to offices and workplaces but it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still in our communities.

The risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus can be minimised if we continue to practice a few key behaviours to keep ourselves and those we love safe.

For commutes which involve car-sharing, wear a face covering (unless exempt), touch as few surfaces as possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19 particles, and keep car windows open to let plenty of fresh air in. Maximise the distance between car passengers where possible and continue to take lateral flow tests (LFTs) every 3-4 days to reduce the spread. The car owner should make sure their car is cleaned in between car-sharing journeys.

Once in the workplace, continue to wash your hands regularly and particularly after using common touchpoints such as light switches, doorknobs, vending machines, kitchen items, and printers. Wear a face covering and keep a distance from those you do not live with. Remember to use your own stationery and equipment where possible to reduce transmission, and to clean any communal equipment before and after use. Make sure all areas in the workplace are well ventilated.

To minimise transmission to others in your household wash your hands as soon as you return home from work, wipe surfaces regularly and don’t share wash cloths and towels. Take a lateral flow test every 3-4 days to track the virus and reduce the risk of taking COVID-19 back into the workplace.

Remember that getting vaccinated for COVID-19, and flu if you are eligible, is one of the best ways of protecting yourself and those you live and work with from serious viral illnesses this winter.

If you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, which include a continuous cough, a high temperature or change to sense of taste or smell, stay at home and book a PCR test by calling 119 or go to www.gov.uk to make an appointment.

For more information about COVID-19 and how to keep yourself and others safe, go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirus.