Get online anytime and access free eMagazines through Warwickshire libraries

Warwickshire Libraries has a collection of over three thousand popular magazine titles that you can download for free if you have signed up to use their free online library services.

Warwickshire’s library staff have been working to ensure that people have access to many popular UK magazine titles across a wide range of subjects from cookery to current affairs, photography to TV listings.

The Warwickshire County Council library service has increased its stock of eMagazines and there is no limit to the number of titles you can download.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place, said: “We’re delighted with the number of library customers that have signed up to use our online library services, so we want to make sure they are fully aware of all the benefits, including being able to access eMagazines.

“The wonderful thing is that you don’t have to worry about returning them either, as they automatically disappear from whichever device – such as a smart phone, tablet or computer – that you are using to read them after three weeks!”

“Over the past couple of years, the library service has adapted as we’ve all learned to do things in a different way. Being able to access eMagazines is just another way that people can keep on happily reading from wherever they are, including at home.”

If you want to read a particular title on a regular weekly or monthly basis, you can choose to be notified by email when each issue becomes available – which is another good reason to start enjoying the benefits of Warwickshire Libraries’ online services.

The eMagazines are proving to be popular with Warwickshire library customers who want to access library items whenever and wherever they are, and the top ten eMagazine titles of 2021 with Warwickshire Virtual Library users are:

The Economist New Scientist Auto Express Hello! Magazine Radio Times BBC Good Food Magazine Good Housekeeping Autocar Amateur Photographer BBC Gardener’s World

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries staff have been making extra items available online, working with digital library suppliers so that an increasing amount of digital content is available for residents to access.

And with Christmas on the horizon, there are plenty of eMagazines to give you some seasonal ideas!

To find out about the full range of titles, how you can download them for free to your device and what other eResources are available in the Virtual Library, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ebooks

If you’re not a member of Warwickshire libraries, you can join straightaway online at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary