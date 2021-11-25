Bring joy to vulnerable children this Christmas by donating with the Family Information Service

Christmas, a time for giving, is very nearly upon us, and the Family Information Service (FIS) are continuing their tradition of working in partnership with the Salvation Army to deliver presents.

Each year, the Salvation Army run their Christmas Present Appeal, asking the public to donate new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children which are then distributed to children who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.

The FIS team inform local Salvation Army centres of families that need support and help to distribute the presents to the family homes in time for Christmas. In December 2020, they referred 56 families and delivered presents to 148 children across the county – making Christmas day special and full of joy for children who may not otherwise receive a Christmas present.

The FIS team are the embodiment of Child Friendly Warwickshire, making sure families and their children are heard, safe, healthy, skilled and happy. This year, help the FIS team by donating new, unwrapped gifts for children aged between 0-16. Salvation Army will be collecting presents until mid-December.

Warwickshire County Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: “I’m really pleased to hear the Family Information Service is once again supporting The Salvation Army’s gift appeal. This time of year is marked by gift giving and lots of us have started Christmas shopping. Please spare a thought for Warwickshire children who, for many reasons, may not receive any gifts, your donation will bring a little joy on Christmas morning. Remember there are lots of ways to give and helping others is good for our wellbeing.”

People can drop gifts off at one of the Salvation Army offices between 9am and 5pm Mon-Fri by 10 December:

The Salvation Army

1a Chapel Street

Leamington Spa

CV31 1EJ

The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre

Bennfield Road

Rugby

CV21 2AS

The Salvation Army

1 Victoria Street

Nuneaton

CV11 5QE

Stuck for ideas? These gifts are always welcome:

0-3 years: dolls, teddy bears, cot mobiles, baby clothes, bath toys, CDs of suitable music and nursery rhymes, puzzles

3-5: dolls and action figures, cars, lorries, DVDs and CDs (music and nursery rhymes), colouring sets, pencils, crayons, books, puzzles

5-9: educational games & toys, stationery (colouring sets, pencils, crayons, school sets), CDs & family friendly DVDs, books, puzzles, wordsearch, crosswords

9-12: games and toys, stationery, DVDs, books, t-shirts, hair accessories, gloves, scarves, hats

13-16: books, make-up and toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, t-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers.

Gifts for children in need are also being collected by the council’s Heritage and Culture team at Market Hall Museum. Find out more here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2561/donate-and-help-make-christmas-special-for-vulnerable-children

To learn more about the Child Friendly Warwickshire programme visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/.