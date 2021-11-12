Donate and help make Christmas special for vulnerable children

Warwickshire County Council’s Market Hall Museum team are appealing for donations to their annual collection of Christmas gifts for Warwickshire Children’s Services.

Over the last few years people have been very generous and it has been a highlight for the museum team to support the collection.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: “Our Christmas gift collection makes a really positive impact on the lives of the children and families the County Council is supporting across the county. We appreciate there are so many deserving and good causes, particularly at this time of year, and would like to thank residents and museum visitors for their continued generosity and support of this annual appeal.”

If you would like to donate a Christmas present it can be dropped into Market Hall Museum in Warwick between 10am and 5pm Tuesday - Saturday.

The collection will until Saturday 11 December.

Gifts must be new, unwrapped and suitable for ages 0-16.