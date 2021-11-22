Help for Warwickshire residents struggling to pay utility bills

Warwickshire residents financially struggling to pay their utility bills this winter can look to the county council for support.

The council’s Local Welfare Scheme is distributing government funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund to people living in the county who are finding it difficult to meet these costs.

The fund can provide short-term financial assistance in the form of a one-off voucher payment to help those who are struggling to afford energy and water bills as the economy recovers from the pandemic. This will supplement ongoing emergency support from the Local Welfare Scheme for residents in financial crisis.

Residents are invited to contact the Local Welfare Scheme team for a confidential discussion about their situation. All applications for the utilities support payment must be made by 10 December 2021. Families and households in Warwickshire can apply whether they use pre-payment meters, pay by direct debit or on receipt of an energy or water bill.

Warwickshire County Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “Sudden unexpected costs can create real challenges for households experiencing financial hardship and the pandemic has left many feeling the financial impact acutely. This fund will offer some small relief at a crucial time when cost of fuel is high and demand is at its greatest through the cold winter months. “We hope this will make a difference to many households and we urge residents who are struggling to get in touch as soon as possible to find out more about making an application and enquire about other financial support that may also be available.”

Parents and carers entitled to benefits eligible free school meals will automatically receive this support and applications are welcome from others in financial difficulty at this time.

To apply please call 0800 408 1448 or 01926 359182 before 10 December to speak to an advisor in confidence.

More information about the Local Welfare Scheme is online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme.

