Green Man Junction, Coleshill, Signalisation Road Safety Scheme

It is proposed that the Green Man junction in Coleshill will receive a new road layout.

The Green Man Junction between High Street, Birmingham Road and Blythe Road in the town of Coleshill will be receiving a casualty reduction and capacity improvement scheme which seeks to reduce personal injury accidents at the junction.

This will include the installation of traffic signals with pedestrian-controlled crossing points, associated waiting restrictions, banned turning movements, extended weight limits and a 20mph zone.

Concerns have been raised over recent years about the operation of this junction after it featured consistently on the County’s annual list of junctions with a poor safety record and a casualty hotspot for traffic collisions resulting in personal injury.

Action was previously taken through the introduction of traffic calming on High Street in partnership with the Town Council which reduced traffic speeds through the junction. However, frequent collisions and existing delays experienced travelling through this junction have been raised as key issues from residents and members of the public.

Currently, the delays experienced in reaching wider routes due to the inadequate road layout have led to driver frustration. This has been identified as one of the main contributory factors leading to collisions. Cyclists have also been involved in a number of collisions at this location; this again is seen as a direct result of the present road layout.

In addition to improving motorist and cyclist experiences at this busy junction, the new scheme will also reduce current waiting times which will have the knock-on effect of improving overall air quality in the area.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “The proposed Green Man Junction scheme is a clear demonstration of Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to ensuring that its residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure.

“The extensive traffic modelling of this proposed scheme has shown that, once implemented, it will dramatically reduce wait times for motorists and remove the element of driver frustration which is often cited as a contributing factor in serious collisions at this location.

“As an important extra benefit, the reduction in waiting times for motorists to access the junction will improve air quality in the area and so contribute to creating a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.

“We are very keen to hear from as many local people as we can about our proposals for this junction and I would urge Coleshill residents to fully engage with future engagement exhibitions or to provide their feedback to the dedicated email address: greenmanenquiries@warwickshire.gov.uk”

More information about the scheme can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2512/green-man-crossroads-coleshill-20mph-7-5-tonne-waiting-restrictions