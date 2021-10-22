Have a spectacular, spooky, and safe week of activities this half-term!

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging local communities to enjoy all of the great half-term activities, parks and attractions available this coming week in a COVID-19 safe way.

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise across Warwickshire, so it is important to continue washing our hands regularly, keeping a distance from those we do not live with, and wearing a face-covering in close contact settings - especially when there is poor ventilation. If meeting people indoors make sure to also let in plenty of fresh air.

Following COVID safe behaviours means we can enjoy the great selection of places and events that are available this half-term, including Warwickshire Museums which have a full timetable of activities all week. These include Arty Tots Spooktacular, Potions Cures & Witches science show, St John’s Haunted House, and a free ‘Museum from Home’ downloadable selection of activities at https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/whats/holiday-family-activities

Warwickshire libraries will also be hosting a number of fun, educational events and activities for pre-school and school aged children from Rhyme Time, Lego Club, and Book Magic, to Autumn Crafts and providing spooky reading recommendations in the run up to Halloween. To find out which activities are happening at your local library and how to book, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities.

Local Children and Family Centres will also be sharing a half-term activity timetable on their Facebook pages, the links to these pages are available here www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilycentres

To help little ones and their grown-ups connect with nature and burn some energy a trip to Warwickshire country parks is always a great choice for a day out. Brave a picnic and stretch your legs at one of the many outdoor country parks across Warwickshire, or discover new parks to visit at https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/

The Family Information Service is always a top stop for information and advice about activities, childcare and family matters for all ages of children and young people, find out more and sign-up for their newsletter at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fis. You can also browse the service’s list of October half term holiday activities, including at home and virtual activities to entertain the family here www.warwickshire.gov.uk/directory/46/october-half-term-holiday-activities

Warwickshire County Councillor Kam Kaur, Interim Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation said: "We're looking forward to welcoming families into our museums, libraries and country parks this half-term and there are lots of events and activities available to keep people busy.

"Whatever you choose to do, remember that COVID-19 is still with us, and so we urge residents to continue practising key COVID-19 safe behaviours, particularly if you're seeing other people. Keep testing at home every 3-4 days, wear a mask in crowded places. Do stay at home if you feel unwell and book a PCR test if you display any COVID symptoms."

The council’s COVID-19 support hotline 0800 408 1447 is still open Monday to Thursday 9am to 5pm, Fridays 9am to 4.30pm, and Saturdays 9am to 3pm for anyone isolating or looking for extra support at this time. Those struggling to meet household costs may be eligible for financial support and can contact the Local Welfare Scheme on 0800 408 1448 or 01926 359182, or visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme

For more information about council services and advice about COVID-19 go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk