Start times announced for Stage Three of the Women's Tour in Atherstone

There is an exciting afternoon of cycling in-store today as Stage 3 of the AJ Bell Women's Tour comes to Atherstone.

Stage Three of the Tour is the race’s first ever individual time trial in the history of the event and will take place over a 16.6-kilometre (10.3-mile) course starting and finishing in Atherstone town centre

The first rider will start out at 12:01 and the Starting times for key riders can now be revealed:

Key rider start times

Hayley Simmonds (CAMS – Basso Bikes) 12:36pm

Alice Barnes (Canyon SRAM Racing) 12:46pm

Joss Lowden (Drops – Le Col s/b TEMPUR.) 12:54pm

Nina Kessler (Team TIBCO – Silicon Valley Bank) 1:12pm

Elise Chabbey (Canyon SRAM Racing) 1:18pm

Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle – Aquitaine Futuroscope) 1:28pm

The complete list of starting times for all competitors can be found here: https://www.womenstour.co.uk/aj-bell-womens-tour-atherstone-itt-start-times/

More information about the Women’s Tour can be found online: https://www.womenstour.co.uk/

Find out more about the Teams that will be taking part: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2289/world-s-best-cycling-teams-announced-for-the-women-s-tour-coming-to-warwickshire-in-october-2021

Find out more about the route of the Atherstone Time Trial here: https://www.womenstour.co.uk/stages/stage-3/

Find out more about being a spectator at the Atherstone Time Trial: https://www.northwarks.gov.uk/info/20235/cycle_races/1316/cycle_races/2

Warwickshire High Sheriff, Min Willoughby de Broke, has recently completed a gruelling 200+ cycle challenge across the length and breadth of Warwickshire, which ended in Atherstone just before the women’s Tour, find out more about that here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2421/the-high-sheriff-s-big-bike-ride-showcasing-the-best-of-warwickshire