New community test collection sites open across Warwickshire to increase residents’ access to lateral flow test kits

Warwickshire County Council has worked in partnership with community organisations and NHS Test & Trace to set-up multiple new lateral flow test (LFT) collection sites across t...

Warwickshire County Council has worked in partnership with community organisations and NHS Test & Trace to set-up multiple new lateral flow test (LFT) collection sites across the County. The purpose of the sites is to increase residents’ accessibility to LFT kits and encourage the important continuation of asymptomatic testing every 3-4 days.

Regular twice weekly testing remains key to reducing the spread of COVID-19 across Warwickshire’s local communities. Lateral flow test kits are readily available at over 100 pharmacies and at multiple community collect sites across Warwickshire.

The new community test collection sites include:

Brunswick Hub, Leamington. Test collection is available from Monday to Friday 8.30am to 4pm.

Hope4Rugby and Newbold Foodbank on Newbold Road in Rugby. Test collection is available daily from 10am to 3pm.

Keresley Community Centre, Keresley End. Test collection is available from Monday to Friday 9am to 12pm.

New Town Centre-WCAVA, Nuneaton. Test collection is available on Wednesdays and Fridays every week from 9am to 3.30pm.

Packmores Community Centre, Warwick. Test collection is available on Tuesdays and Fridays every week from 10am to 2pm.

The Benn Partnership Centre, Rugby. Test collection is available Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

The Chess Centre, Nuneaton. Test collection is available from Monday to Thursday 9am to 9pm, and on Fridays 9am to 5pm.

The Gap Community Centre 39 Oakwood Grove, Warwick CV34 5TD. Test collection is available Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 2pm.

Salvation Army-Mill Court, 8 Leicester St, Bedworth CV12 8SY. Test collection is available Sunday 1:30 to 3pm, Monday 9am to 1pm, Tuesday 9am to 2pm, Thursday 9am to 2pm, and Friday 9am to 2pm.

LFT tests are for those without symptoms of COVID-19. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID including a high temperature, a new or continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, please self-isolate and get an NHS PCR test. To book a PCR test please visit https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health Warwickshire, said:

“Continuing to take lateral flow tests twice a week is an important habit to maintain in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our local communities.

“The purpose of community testing is to pick up infections early when there are no obvious symptoms, so that residents know when they need to self-isolate to limit the spread of COVID-19. Whilst restrictions have eased since July, we are still living with COVID-19, and lateral flow testing will help us all to do the right thing to keep each other safe.”

For more information about the new community test collection sites, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covid-19-testing-warwickshire/testing-dont-covid-19-symptoms/6

For information and guidance about reducing the spread COVID-19 in Warwickshire, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus

For more information about lateral flow tests, visit www.gov.uk/guidance/understanding-lateral-flow-antigen-testing-for-people-without-symptoms