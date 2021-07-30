Using the arts to encourage COVID-19 vaccination uptake in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council’s Public Health service appointed seven artists to deliver important vaccination information in innovative ways across the county.

As part of the Coventry and Warwickshire Creative Health Alliance, and in response to some vaccine hesitancy identified by national and local intelligence, Warwickshire County Council’s Public Health service appointed seven artists to deliver important vaccination information in innovative ways across the county.

The arts can offer a more creative approach to sharing key information with residents who may otherwise find it difficult to determine what are the correct vaccine facts from fiction. The purpose of this Encouraging Vaccinations Arts Project is to provide reassurance and encourage positive behavioural change amongst residents towards getting the COVID-19 vaccine in new and creative ways.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“The artwork created for this project tackles multiple challenges surrounding vaccine reluctance by debunking myths, dispelling fake news and misinformation, and strengthening community engagement. “As restrictions have eased now that we are in Step 4, and to continue the great work of our health partners across Warwickshire, it is important for residents to receive correct and factual information about the vaccine so that they can feel confident both when getting the jab and in understanding why it’s important - not just to protect yourself but also the people around you. “The more people who come forward for the vaccine, the greater the level of protection we all have. By working together and getting both doses of the vaccine it will help to keep us all safe.”

The seven artists of this project, Anthony Barkworth Knight, Dan Simpson, Eve Travers, Fred Campbell, Gayatri Pasricha, John Hinton, and Trevor Woolery, have worked in a range of media to engage with residents reluctant to take the vaccine, from creating comic strips and videos to animations, songs and even the colourful wrapping of messaging across public transport. Where required, each artist has also worked closely with focus groups in order to obtain real, valid experiences and represent the genuine thoughts and feelings of Warwickshire’s residents.

John Hinton, one of the artists involved in the project, said:

“I'm a maker of theatre and music, most of it about science. The music video I've created for Warwickshire County Council aims to address in a light-hearted way some of the myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines, for example explaining how and why the vaccines were developed so quickly. It also has a rousing sing-along chorus for us all to chant while standing in line for our jabs.”

To view the artwork created by each of the artists involved, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirusart

Anyone over 18 can book a COVID vaccination here www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination or by phoning 119.

For information and guidance about reducing the spread COVID-19 in Warwickshire, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus