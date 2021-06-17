Warwickshire Switch and Save offer letters are now out and still time left to see how much YOU could save

Warwickshire residents who have signed up to save on their gas and electricity bills will be receiving their personalised offer letters in the post.

It’s great news for residents who have already signed-up to Warwickshire County Council’s collective energy switching scheme – Warwickshire Switch and Save – as their personalised saving offer for their gas and electricity will be coming to them in the post in the next few days.

Residents who did not sign up to the scheme before last month’s reverse auction are assured that they still have time to register before the current campaign closes on 6 July 2021. Residents wishing to see how much they can save, can sign-up here: https://bigcommunityswitch.co.uk/warwickshire/landing

Warwickshire Switch and Save uses residents’ collective bargaining power to increase competition amongst energy providers and secure better energy prices. This scheme is delivered as part of a continuing partnership with iChoosr which utilises their expertise in negotiating with energy providers to secure the best prices for consumers.

At the May 2021 reverse auction, the following energy suppliers won:

Dual fuel online (Monthly Direct Debit) – Shell Energy

Elec-only online (Monthly Direct Debit) – Shell Energy

Dual fuel paper (Monthly Direct Debit) – Shell Energy

Elec-only paper (Monthly Direct Debit) – Shell Energy

Pre Payment Meter – Omni Energy

Over 24,200 households in Warwickshire have registered with the scheme to date and 6,200 have made the switch and saved a combined amount of £1.5 million on their gas and electricity bills as the scheme continues in its popularity.

Cllr Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “Some residents will be paying too much, particularly if they haven’t switched supplier for a while, so I’d encourage everyone not to delay and sign up now.

“In the last reverse auction, many of those who registered were eligible for a saving on their energy bills.”

In recent years, some of the winning suppliers have offered 100% Green energy giving residents peace of mind when considering their environmental footprint. This trend seems set to continue with more and more companies becoming more environmentally aware.

The amount of money that can be saved will vary depending on the customer’s current tariff, payment method, consumption and the winning bid. There is no guarantee that an offer will be the cheapest, but the model aims to ensure the majority of participants are offered lower annual energy bills than they are on currently.

Residents who want to take part in this fantastic initiative should visit: https://bigcommunityswitch.co.uk/warwickshire/landing and have their latest energy bill to hand as they will need the details during the registration process.

Remember: Registration closes 29 June 2021 for online registration and 22 June 2021 for paper registrations.

If residents want support registering or want more information about the scheme, they can call the customer service desk at Act On Energy 0800 988 2881 or, alternatively, call iChoosr on 0800 048 8439, lines will be open Mon - Fri 8.00am - 5.30pm.and an advisor will be available to help.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t delay, sign up now: https://bigcommunityswitch.co.uk/warwickshire/landing

For more information about the scheme visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/switchandsave