Looking after the mental health of those who care

Mental Health Awareness Week (10 – 16 May) puts a spotlight on wellbeing and presents an opportunity for people to talk about mental health challenges and the impact of COVID-19 on everyone.

The pandemic has left many of us isolated and without our usual networks of family and friends. This has been felt keenly by those with caring responsibilities whom others rely heavily upon to keep them safe and well. In recognition, Warwickshire County Council and its partners are using the week to reach out to an estimated 62,000 adults or children who care for someone they know to remind them about support in the community.

Nigel Minns, Strategic Director of People Directorate said: “We are all so grateful for all those adults and children who look after family, neighbours or friends, whilst juggling demands of work, families and for our younger carers, school and college. The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, not least our carers who are heroes in local communities and we must ensure they feel supported.

“Help in many forms is always available and we are using Mental Health Awareness Week to highlight this. From peer support to respite services, wellbeing advice and guidance as well as practical help to manage life day to day is on hand.”

Services and support for carers can be found online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers and includes provision for young carers and adults. Services include:

Warwickshire Young Carers

Young carers aged eight and over can find support with this service through organised activities, peer support, ongoing support through virtual groups and much more.

Warwickshire Wellbeing Service from the Carers Trust

Those with caring responsibilities are invited to register with the service for access to a network of peers and professionals. Offering specialist advice, the service can offer up-to-date information around local services on a host of topics including accessing health and social care services, assistive technology, money and benefits, wellbeing assessments, carer assessment and emergency planning. As part of this service carers may also be able to access support should they have an important appointment or essential activity to attend or unexpectedly need to leave the person they care for.

Care Companion

An online resource to support those who look after someone, offering help with contingency planning through its interactive To Do list. There is also a mood diary for people to log how they feel each day or to note situations when they have felt low or upset.

More information about mental health support in Warwickshire can be found out www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth or www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealthyoungpeople.

Alternatively people can access www.dearlife.org.uk or national support services such as Mental Health Matters, go to www.mhm.org.uk or call 0800 616 171 or via the Time Online webchat. Anyone requiring urgent help can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or 999 in an emergency.