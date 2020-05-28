Council provides laptops to children in care and care leavers to keep them connected during lockdown

Warwickshire County Council has reconditioned 150 staff laptops and donated them to children in need, children in care and care leavers in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council has reconditioned 150 staff laptops and donated them to children in need, children in care and care leavers in Warwickshire to support their learning and keep them connected during lockdown.

Warwickshire County Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services, said:

“The council’s ICT department had a surplus of reconditioned laptops and we saw an opportunity to use them to help young people in Warwickshire. “We have already distributed over a third of the reconditioned laptops and we hope they will help the young recipients to keep up with their school work and stay in touch virtually with friends. Staying connected should also support their mental wellbeing while limits on time spent with family and friends are in place.”

One of the laptops was provided to Alicia (pictured), a young person in Warwickshire. Susan Shannon, her social worker from WCC said:

“The laptop was a welcomed gift for Alicia, she was pleased as she did not have one of her own. It was particularly important during this time, of social distancing and restrictions, as she uses it to stay in contact with friends and family and to join online activities.”

Alicia said: “The laptop has been very beneficial when doing online courses and looking at websites, I am very pleased with it.”

These laptops have been provided in addition to around 1000 laptops and a number of 4G routers from the Department for Education (DfE) which are expected in the coming months to support this group of young people. This additional IT equipment is provided as part of the local authority’s responsibility to give disadvantaged youngsters access to equipment to help them learn and develop digital skills.

Cllr Colin Hayfield, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Education added:

“Children and young people are at the heart of all we do and it is a priority for us to ensure that they have as many opportunities as possible to learn and grow. “This is particularly important for vulnerable young people who may face additional challenges to achievement. Providing this equipment gives them the means to do their school work, use online resources and develop key digital skills to support their education and future careers.”

Further information and support available for children and families in Warwickshire

Find out more about the leaving care service at Warwickshire County Council