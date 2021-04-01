Find out more about the £1 Million Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund at this ‘Meet the Funders’ Webinar

Does your voluntary or community group have an idea to reduce Warwickshire’s carbon footprint and overall impact on climate change?

Are you thinking about applying to the £1 Million Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund, but not sure where to start?

Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire CAVA have got you covered with this new ‘meet the funders’ Webinar on Wednesday 21 April.

The event, hosted by Warwickshire CAVA between 7-8pm over zoom, will give local groups and organisations an opportunity to find out more about the fund, understand the application process and ask questions of the expert panel. The hour-long event will include a climate change overview, a summary of the Green Shoots fund and the application process and a Question and Answer session.

Demand for this event is expected to be high, so all interested parties should book places now at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wcc-green-shoots-community-climate-change-fund-2021-tickets-148725781817

On 6 October 2020, Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet approved the launch of a new £1 million community fund for local schemes that will have an impact on Carbon emissions and help address the climate change emergency in Warwickshire.

The fund is open for its first round of applications, looking to support community and voluntary projects that achieve the following:

increase the adaptability and resilience of Warwickshire to the effects of climate change

reduce impacts on the environment, particularly regarding climate change

ensure funded projects benefit the wider Warwickshire community.

Warwickshire County Council is keen to see project applications from:

constituted 'not-for-profit' community organisations in Warwickshire

non-constituted or new ‘not-for-profit’ groups working in Warwickshire that can be supported by a constituted mainstream service, Town or Parish Council or community group willing to administer the funds through an organisational bank account

Warwickshire Town and Parish Councils

schools, if applying as a PTA or ‘Friends of...’ group, excluding independently-funded schools.

Like any funding, there are certain general criteria which this fund seeks to support. These include, but are not limited to:

mitigating or adapting to climate change and the environment

benefits to the local community and connections between other groups and projects

development of awareness in environmental issues and capacity building of local communities

legacy and long-term impacts

project risks and mitigation steps.

Applications for funding are to be submitted during biannual funding rounds, with each round open for a period of ten weeks. The first round of funding runs between Tuesday 2 February 2021 and Monday 17 May 2021.

There is no lower limit on how much a project can be funded for, but an upper limit on the costs of proposed projects has been set at £25,000.

Rob Powell, Warwickshire County Council’s Strategic Director for Resources, said: “The Warwickshire Green Shoots Fund is an important step forward in our response to the Climate Change Emergency that this Council declared in 2019.

“There is already lots of fantastic work going on within Warwickshire County Council and our communities across the county to help reduce Carbon footprints and minimise the effects we all have on our fast-changing climate.

“There can be few better demonstrations of our commitment to address this emergency than the sizeable sums of money made available to our communities as part of the Warwickshire Green Shoots Fund. For organisations that are unsure where to start with their Green Shoots Fund application, the ‘meet the funders’ event with WCAVA promises to be a must-add to calendars and I would urge anyone interested to book one of the limited places as quickly as possible to avoid disappointment.”

For more information about the scheme or to download and submit an application form for funding, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/GreenShootsFund

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/strategies-policies-legislation/facing-challenge-climate-change-warwickshire