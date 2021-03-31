Clinically extremely vulnerable and care setting residents can choose the best way to vote in the local elections

On Thursday 6 May 2021, voters in Warwickshire will go to the polls for the local elections.

These elections will take place at a time when Covid-19 continues to circulate in our communities.

Residents who have been previously been identified as clinically extremely vulnerable and those who are unable to leave home, such as residents in a care setting, are being encouraged by Warwickshire County Council to make a plan, vote early and vote safely.

Polling stations will be open on 6 May and will have safety measures in place so, should you wish, and you are able to, you will be able to vote in person.

But it is important that you make the right decision for you about how you vote in May.

If voting in person, you are encouraged to keep yourself and others safe at the polling station by:

Wearing a face covering

Bringing your own pen or pencil

Cleaning your hands when entering and leaving the polling station

Keeping a safe distance

If you would prefer not to vote in person, or you cannot do so, there are different ways to vote – you can vote by post, or by appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf, which is known as a proxy vote.

If you already have a postal or proxy vote arrangement in place, and your details have not changed, you don't need to take any action.

Voting by post

If you want to vote by post, please apply now. This will help you receive your postal vote more quickly.

Please download, print and fill in a postal vote application form. You will be asked to give your date of birth and signature. This is a security measure, used to confirm your identity when you send in your completed postal voting pack. This information does not affect the secrecy of your vote.

Once you have completed the form and signed it, send it to the Electoral Services Team at your local district or borough council. Further details and links to elections information from your local district or borough council can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/elections.

The deadline to apply to vote by post is 5pm on 20 April.

If you register to vote by post, you will be sent a postal voting pack, which will include your ballot papers and instructions for how to complete and return your vote.

Further information, and the necessary forms, can be found on the website of the Electoral Commission at: www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter

Proxy voting

If you can’t vote in person, you can ask someone you trust to cast your vote for you. This is called a proxy vote and the person casting your vote is often referred to as your proxy. They can either go to your polling station to cast your vote or can apply to vote for you by post.

To apply for a proxy vote, complete the form to vote by proxy, explaining why you can't get to your polling station in person. Once you have completed the form and signed it, send it the electoral services team at your local district or borough council. Further details and links to elections information from your local district or borough council can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/elections.

The deadline to apply to vote by proxy is 5pm on 27 April.

Further information, and the necessary forms, can be found on the website of the Electoral Commission at: www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter

Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive and County Returning Officer, Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We want our residents to feel safe when they are casting their vote in this year’s local elections, while making sure their voices are heard.

“So we’re encouraging those residents who are clinically extremely vulnerable and those unable to leave their home or care setting to go to a polling station on 6 May to make a plan, vote early and vote safely. In some cases, this will mean applying for a postal or a proxy vote.

“Measures are being put in place to ensure that polling stations are Covid-secure and safe but going to a polling station may not be the right option for everyone.

“Please also remember that to vote you must first be registered to vote, and the deadline for registering is midnight on Monday 19 April. You can do this online in just 5 minutes at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

For further information on elections in their area, how to register to vote, or how to apply to vote by post or by proxy, voters can visit www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voter. This page will continue to be updated ahead of the polls.