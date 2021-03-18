Feeling Positive

I am 71 years old and lost my husband in February 2020. I contacted the WCC Shielding Hub feeling very upset and alone.

I didn’t want to go out and my daughter was unable to help me as she was self-isolating due to being a diabetic.

The arrival of the pandemic made worse an already upsetting situation. My recent bereavement had led to feelings of grief and isolation, but now I had the added fear of a new virus.

The Shielding Hub worker listened to me giving me time to talk about my feelings and to understand how fearful I was feeling. I had enough food and medication, but my main issue was that I suddenly felt so isolated and alone - having lost my husband and with no one able to support me. I wanted to talk more about my feelings of my loss, and fears of COVID 19.

I was asked how I would feel about having some bereavement counselling with someone calling me and talking through my feelings. I was happy for this to happen. Bereavement Counsellors at the Mary Ann Evans Hospice (MAEH) contacted me and I am now going to get a weekly call from MAEH. I am extremely grateful for this and I feel much better about things now. I am planning to plant some seeds because my husband liked gardening and he liked his flowers – so I want to try and keep this up.

I have also received a card from the local church, where my husband’s funeral had taken place, which I found comforting and there are a number of groups in my village near that are supporting me too. Overall, I am happier and feeling more positive.