The Right Information For Me

I live on my own. Before lockdown I was able to visit the day care centre and this was not only a place where I met my friends, I was also told about things in a way that I understood.

These were things to do with my health, my benefits and keeping me safe.

During lockdown I was frightened because I knew Covid was bad, but I had no access to information, no one to explain to me the truth about what this was. I had a regular telephone call from the day care coordinator who said she would get some information to me.

I had a leaflet put through my door in Punjabi. This helped me understand what Covid is and what I needed to do to keep safe.

I got regular leaflets from the centre and this made me feel less like I had been cut off from everything. After a while I got videos through on my phone which were even easier to understand.

When you are at home you feel cut off from everything. I had telephone calls from my friends and the day care coordinator, but it was not the same. Being able to sit down and talk to someone about your problems helps. When you are on your own you think about things, sometimes the same things over and over again. This makes you feel depressed and sad.

At first, I did not understand why I had to stay in but the information I received made it easier to understand. It did not make a difference to me being lonely, but I understood why everyone had to stay in.

Receiving the leaflets and videos made it easier to understand. When you do not know what is going on or you do not understand you feel cut off, left behind.

I now feel as though I know what is going on and why I need to keep safe. I get regular translations and videos and get to know what has changed and why. Knowing this information makes me feel less anxious and scared.