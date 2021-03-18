Getting out

I came to ConnectWELL as a self-referral in July 2020. I told the advisor that what mattered to me most was to get out and about, join in activities and meet other people.

I wanted help to do these things as I struggled to initially attend activities alone and although I was able to use public transport, organising my time around this such as leaving my house to get to the bus stop for a specified time, proved very difficult for me. I don’t really have any hobbies, although I like walking my dog, love animals generally and want to help them if I can.

The ConnectWELL advisor investigated volunteering opportunities for me at local animal charities via the ConnectWELL Volunteering Co-ordinator but due to Covid 19, none of these were taking on new volunteers.

The advisor helped me to identify the organisation ‘Individual Support Solutions’ (ISS) as one I was most interested in. The organisation supports adults with learning and physical difficulties and autism.

The advisor contacted ISS and together carried out a socially distanced outdoor meeting to explain more about the organisation and to register me. As ISS were currently limited to outdoor events, arrangements were made for me to attend a walk around a recreation ground the following week, with a Health Buddy meeting me at home and accompanying me to and from the activity. Unfortunately, I was unable to make this event as I woke up on the morning feeling unwell.

The following week the Health Buddy accompanied me via bus to the recreational ground where I took part in an ISS organised picnic, a walk and music, playing outdoor instruments and enjoying my own pre-packed picnic.

In late September, ConnectWELL coffee mornings began, and I went along to the first one. I like to attend coffee mornings whenever I am not working. I also mentioned that I liked cooking and after a conversation with the Hub Co-ordinator, I will be having one-to-one cooking sessions, making food that will then be distributed to local residents.