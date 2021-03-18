Making new Connections

I was referred to ConnectWELL in December 2019. I have cancer, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) / Pulmonary disease, depression, and other co-morbidities.

I struggle a great deal with my breathing and general health. I was on my own and often tearful.

At my appointment with a ConnectWELL advisor, I told them about my complex health needs and that I was feeling very lonely and isolated. I don’t have any hobbies, though used to enjoy baking, but I no longer felt safe doing this at home. I said I wanted to socialise at clubs, and particularly wanted to go to lunch clubs. ConnectWELL introduced me to WCAVA (Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action) transport service, and I was also told about Hub Cafe RMC Baking, the Rugby Baptist 3rd Tuesday Club, the Rugby Salvation Army Lunch Club, and Ladies Link.

The advisor contacted the organiser of the Hub Baking Group who got in touch with me to offer to meet me, in case I struggled to turn up the first time. A health buddy was also suggested to support me to medical appointments. Over the next month, I followed up on two of the four suggestions, but further illness after 3 months then stopped me following these through. I was, however, feeling in good spirits, and looking forward to visiting the places I had been signposted to once recovered.

Contact was maintained with me throughout the COVID-19 lockdown to ensure my needs were being met as I was shielding. Help and advice was given about contacting Adult Social Care, attending a hospital appointment and direct payments.

I am keen to commence the activities I have been signposted to, as soon as I can. It has been good that I have had somebody else rather than family who I can speak to. During COVID they have pushed me along to start looking at other things online. So, I have been encouraged by ConnectWELL.