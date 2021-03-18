A Veteran’s Story

I am a Veteran who is caring for my sister whilst working 14 to 15 hours a day as a delivery driver. I was also sofa surfing as I had nowhere to live.

The Project Officer from Veterans Contact Point alongside North Warwickshire Borough Council offered me a room in supported accommodation for single males.

COVID-19 meant that my working hours increased substantially, and I was no longer getting time to see anyone. The hours took their toll on me, as I suffer with PTSD from my time in the forces. This resulted in me losing time off work and eventually I was dismissed from my job.

When in supported accommodation, I was determined to improve my life and wellbeing. With the support from the Project Officer, I was able to clear my debts and maintain my payments to the council, rather than avoiding them.

I was in the accommodation for 6 months and through that time my mental well-being improved, and I was managing to deal with my financial situation better.

I have since moved into my own flat and am still being supported by the Project Office. I have managed to get my CV updated through the military charity Veterans Contact Point.

The Project Officer contacted my employer and explained about my past which the employer was unaware of. As a result, the employer reinstated me into the job and reduced my hours to allow me to look after myself and to see my sister.

I am happier in not only my job, but also in my personal life.

I continue to engage with the Veterans Contact Point and make every effort to improve my life for the better.