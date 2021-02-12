Join the Solar Evolution with Solar Together Warwickshire

A new scheme from Warwickshire County Council and IChoosr aims to make solar panels and home battery storage accessible to all. Solar Together Warwickshire is an innovative new scheme offering the ...

Solar Together Warwickshire is an innovative new scheme offering the procurement and installation of high-quality solar photovoltaic (PV) panels. It is a group-buying scheme, which brings Warwickshire households together to get high-quality solar panels at a competitive price helping residents through the process and keeping them informed at every stage.

The Scheme is provided in partnership with expert provider, IChoosr, who have already had great success in Warwickshire helping residents to get the best deal on their gas and electricity bills with the Switch and Save Warwickshire collective energy buying scheme.

For those residents who already have Solar panels installed on their homes, Solar Together Warwickshire can also help with the procurement and installation of innovative battery storage technology.

How does Solar Together Warwickshire work?

Step 1 – Registration: Residents can register before 23 March 2021 for free and without any obligation at: https://www.solartogether.co.uk/warwickshire/home

Step 2 – The Auction: A supplier ‘auction’ will be held on 23 March, when all approved solar suppliers will bid for the work in Warwickshire. The more people that register, the better the deal should be for each household. The auction is a reverse auction, meaning the lowest bid wins and so do residents!

Step 3 – Personal Recommendation: After the auction, from 12 April, residents will be contacted with a personal recommendation, based on the specifications of their roof.

Step 4 – Residents’ decide: The decision is then residents’ as to whether they want to accept their recommendation. There is no obligation to continue. Residents will have until 21 May to decide and will be invited to an online information session where they can hear more from the winning installer.

Step 5 – Installation: If residents’ decide to accept their personal recommendations and are happy to proceed following their personal information session, arrangements will be made for installation.

Find out whether Solar is right for your home and how affordable it can be by registering today: https://www.solartogether.co.uk/warwickshire/home

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “Many people may assume that solar power is not right for them or that it is too expensive. At Warwickshire County Council we are keen to see as many homeowners as possible join the solar evolution and embrace solar power and home battery storage solutions. Solar Together Warwickshire is here to ensure the process of deciding on Solar is as easy and, most importantly, as cheap as possible.

“There is already lots of fantastic work going on within Warwickshire County Council and our communities across the county to help reduce Carbon footprints and minimise the effects we all have on our fast-changing climate. Solar Together Warwickshire is a shining example of how we are helping our residents to make Warwickshire the best it can be, sustainable now and for future generations.”

For more information about the scheme and to sign-up visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/solartogether

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/strategies-policies-legislation/facing-challenge-climate-change-warwickshire