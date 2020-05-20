20/05/2020 ‘Don’t Buy at the Door’ Message Reiterated after Spate of Rogue Trader Incidents 

‘Don’t Buy at the Door’ Message Reiterated after Spate of Rogue Trader Incidents

Warwickshire Trading Standards are reiterating their ‘don’t buy goods or services from unexpected doorstep traders’ message after receiving several rogue trader related complaints from residents across the County.

In Bedworth, residents have reported individuals going door to door falsely claiming that they are clearing neighbours guttering and requesting access to their own homes to complete the jobs. The rogue traders then apply pressure to convince the householder that they need their guttering cleaning too. Reports have also been received from Warwick and Rugby.

In Stratford upon Avon, Trading Standards have received several reports of rogue traders offering to re-surface driveways and demanding thousands of pounds for work that was so poor it would need to be taken up and done again.

As well as making door to door approaches, some rogue traders are also posting flyers.

Don't get caught out.

Rogue traders like to make you think that they are genuine and local. They may use a bogus address to make them appear local and may use local phone numbers or freephone numbers connected to untraceable mobile phones. Some even use glossy flyers and websites featuring stolen pictures of work carried out by genuine traders. They may claim to be working on a neighbour's property and might offer significant ‘discounts’ for OAPs.

1) Do not buy goods or services from unexpected doorstep callers and never be rushed in to making a quick decision.

2) If you need work carried out on your property, seek advice and recommendations from family and friends

3) Get at least three quotes from reputable traders with verifiable addresses

4) Consider using a Trading Standards approved and verified trader, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/approvedtraders

5) Report suspicious doorstep visits or any type of scam to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. Citizens Advice can provide telephone support and advice. They will also alert Warwickshire Trading Standards Service who can provide additional advice

6) Trading Standards consumer advice and latest scams/rogue trader alerts: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/consumeradvice