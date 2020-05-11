11/05/2020 Driveway Rogue Trader Warning 

Driveway Rogue Trader Warning

COVID-19 and the lockdown regulations has not prevented rogue traders operating across the County, Warwickshire Trading Standards are warning. Warwickshire Police recently warned that rogue traders offering ‘driveway washing and resurfacing’ were operating door to door in Kenilworth.

Rogue traders typically charge hundreds and sometimes thousands of pounds for poor, overpriced and often unnecessary work.

Rogue traders offering driveway washing and resurfacing may charge hundreds of pounds more than it costs to even buy a pressure washer and claim they are using special products to kill and prevent the regrowth of weeds, when in reality the special products are just sand and water!

Resurfacing may just mean spreading a very thin layer of tarmac and chippings/gravel on the driveway that soon cracks leaving weeds to grow through.

Trading Standards advise residents not to buy goods or services from unexpected doorstep sellers.

Don't get caught out. Rogue traders like to make you think that they are genuine and local. They may use a bogus address to make them appear local and may use local phone numbers or freephone numbers connected to untraceable mobile phones. Some even use glossy flyers and websites featuring stolen pictures of work carried out by genuine traders. They may claim to be working on a neighbour's property and might offer significant ‘discounts’ for OAPs.

1) Do not buy goods or services from unexpected doorstep callers

2) If you need work carried out on your property, seek advice and recommendations from family and friends

3) Get at least three quotes from reputable traders with verifiable addresses

4) Consider using a Trading Standards approved and verified trader, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/approvedtraders

5) Report suspicious doorstep visits or any type of scam to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. Citizens Advice can provide telephone support and advice. They will also alert Warwickshire Trading Standards Service who can provide additional advice

6) Trading Standards consumer advice and latest scams/rogue trader alerts: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/consumeradvice