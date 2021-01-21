Warwickshire Band Shows They Care in support of new campaign

Warwickshire band, Rosetta Fire, have recorded a special version of their song 'Love Again' in support of Warwickshire County Council's 'Show you Care' Campaign

Called ‘Love Again (Show You Care)’ the new song has been written and recorded by multi-instrumentalist Jimmy, who lives in Warwick, and vocalist Ant, who lives in Kenilworth, who recorded and mixed the track remotely from their own homes.

The ‘Show You Care’ campaign from Warwickshire County Council hopes to bring communities together as the national lockdown continues. Residents are encouraged to display coloured in hearts as a tangible sign of solidarity and that they are thinking of others.

The track has been mastered by respected music producer George Shilling, who owns Bank Cottage Studios near Shipston-on-Stour, and who has worked with artists such as James Brown, Teenage Fanclub, Ocean Colour Scene, Primal Scream, Mike Oldfield, Blur, Texas and Oasis.

Jimmy from the band says: “We wanted to show our support for the ‘Show You Care’ campaign by recording a special version of our song, ‘Love Again’, which we were just about to release on our new album, ‘Retrospective’. We’re delighted that a respected producer like George, with links to Warwickshire, was able to master it for us.

“Listening back to the song lyrics, many of them resonated with the feelings of loneliness, numbness and loss that a lot of people are feeling right now, regardless of your personal opinions on the pandemic and global events.

“But as with a lot of Rosetta Fire songs, this is ultimately a song of hope.”

Leader of Warwickshire County Council Izzi Seccombe said “We’ve been delighted with the response to the ‘Show You Care’ campaign which we launched last week. We’ve had children from across the county colouring in hearts to display in their windows, including those at nurseries as well as those doing their school lessons from home. Rossetta Fire adding their support to the campaign with this brilliant song and video shows exactly the sort of thoughtfulness, generosity and kindness that we hoped to encourage and we’re very grateful for it. It’s also a very catchy song!”

Vocalist Ant adds, “We hope that the song will help people to keep going, remind them that all this will pass, and we will ‘love again’. But for now, we need to show people that we care and get through these next few months.

“The pandemic has hit a lot of musicians and people supporting the music industry very hard, especially those that were reliant on live gigs for income, so the sooner we can get back to ‘normal’ the better.”

The music video for the song features Warwickshire children and young people making hearts in support of the ‘Show You Care’ campaign.

You can watch the video for ‘Love Again (Show You Care)’ by Rosetta Fire here: https://youtu.be/xSDkUXzZpkY

Heart templates for colouring can be downloaded from https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/showyoucare and shared on social media using #WarwickshireHearts

The song is available to listen to on all good streaming channels, including Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/track/05XsnYGQ4QGs8x63VtNpOz) and Apple Music (https://music.apple.com/gb/album/love-again-show-you-care-single/1548243286).

For more information on Rosetta Fire, visit www.facebook.com/rosettafire or follow the band on Twitter @rosettafire.