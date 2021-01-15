Warwickshire residents show their support for new ‘Show you Care’ campaign

Children and adults from across the county are colouring and sharing pictures of hearts in their windows and across social media.

It is part of a new campaign from Warwickshire County Council which hopes to bring communities together as the national lockdown continues. Residents are encouraged to display coloured in hearts as a tangible sign of solidarity and that they are thinking of others.

Warwickshire County Council has distributed a pack of specifically-designed heart shapes to schools across the county, for sharing with pupils who are either learning remotely or in school. With Minecraft and Lego inspired designs along with more traditional shapes, there is a heart for everyone and those with artistic skills are also welcome to design and decorate their own versions. The coloured hearts are being shared on social media using the hashtag #WarwickshireHearts and being featured across social media by Warwickshire Fire & Rescue, Warwickshire Libraries and Warwickshire County Council.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “Connecting with other people has never been more important for our wellbeing. Our NHS is under enormous pressure and our residents can’t physically be with their friends and neighbours, so we must find different ways to stay close to each other and to show that we are thinking of those that we can’t be with. Displaying a heart in your window, or sharing it on social media, is a simple but effective way of showing that you care. I’m delighted to support this campaign and hope others will join me too”.

Whilst ideal to help occupy children at home for a little while, colouring is also a popular activity for older teenagers or adults who are using mindfulness as a way to manage their mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic.

To get involved, residents are encouraged to take a photo of their creation and share it on social media using #WarwickshireHearts with an optional note to the people or person that you are particularly thinking about. If you can display your heart in the window of your home, then your neighbours can also spot them when taking their daily exercise, spreading the caring and support even further!

To download the templates for colouring, please visit the campaign website at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/showyoucare or follow Warwickshire County Council on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.