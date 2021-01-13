Is saving money on gas and electricity one of your new years’ resolutions? Join Switch and Save Warwickshire today!

Warwickshire residents have already saved over £1.27 million on their gas and electricity bills and are now encouraged to join the latest Big Community Switch to see how much they could save. Warw...

In December, Warwickshire County Council opened its 9th reverse auction in an effort to help its residents save money on their energy bills. Using their collective bargaining power residents can increase competition amongst energy providers and secure better energy prices. The scheme is delivered in partnership with iChoosr to use their expertise in negotiating with energy providers to secure the best prices for residents.

Anyone can register their interest in the scheme before the auction begins, buy visiting: https://bigcommunityswitch.co.uk/warwickshire/landing

Those who have registered their interest will then be given a personalised offer showing how much they could save by switching. If the householder is happy with the deal they can then proceed and switch suppliers totally free of charge.

Over 17,000 households in Warwickshire have already registered and saved a combined amount of £1.27 million on their gas and electricity bills as the scheme continues in its popularity.

Cllr Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “We know that some residents will be paying too much, particularly if they haven’t switched supplier for a while, so I’d encourage everyone to sign up and see what offer they receive.

"In our previous 8 auctions: those on standard tariff were eligible for an average saving of £232. How much could you save? Don’t delay, sign up today”

In recent years, some of the winning suppliers have offered 100% renewable energy giving residents peace of mind when considering their environmental footprint. This trend seems set to continue with more and more companies becoming more environmentally aware.

The amount of money that can be saved will vary depending on the customers current tariff; payment method; consumption and; the winning supplier(s). There is no guarantee that an offer will be the cheapest, but the model aims to ensure the majority of participants are offered lower annual energy bills than they are on currently.

Residents who want to take part in this fantastic initiative should visit: https://bigcommunityswitch.co.uk/warwickshire/landing and have their latest energy bill to hand as they will need the details during the registration process.

Registration opens on Tuesday 1st December 2020. The auction takes place on 9th Feb 2021, with individual offers posted or emailed to residents from 22nd February 2021.

If residents want support registering or want more information about the scheme, they can call the customer service desk at iChoosr on 0800 048 8439, lines will be open Mon - Fri 8.00am - 5.30pm.and an advisor will be available to help.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t delay, sign up now: https://bigcommunityswitch.co.uk/warwickshire/landing

For more information about the scheme, please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/switchandsave