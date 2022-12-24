24th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

As we get close to the end of our advent calendar, we are looking at ways to keep all the family entertained over the holidays. There are lots of great activities that all generations can get involved in, from walks in the snow (remember to wrap up warm!) and sharing family stories.

Games are another great way to bring people together – perhaps your family loves Scrabble or Charades! We’re sharing the rules to another simple game that can be played with children up to grandparents – the Colander Game!

Grab some paper, pens and a colander (a bowl or a hat works too). Tear the paper up and give everyone two to three pieces. Everyone writes one name on each of their pieces of paper. The names can be anyone – celebrities, famous people from history, family members, etc. Fold up all the pieces of paper and put them in the colander. Next, take it in turns to take a name from the colander. The person who takes a name must describe the person to the rest of the group, without using that person’s name. The first person to guess the name correctly keeps the piece of paper with the name on, and then it’s the next person’s turn to take a name and describe them. Take turns until all the names have been guessed, then note down how many names each person guessed correctly and return all the folded bits of paper to the colander. For round two, each person again takes it in turns to take names from the colander, but this time they can only use a single word to describe the person! Again, take turns until all the names have been guessed, note down scores and return the names to the colander For the third and final round, take it in turns to take names from the colander, but this time there is no talking or making noise of any kind – you need to use actions to demonstrate what the name on your paper is. Once all the names have been acted out, you can count up the pieces of paper to determine the final scores and the winner!

The great thing about this game is that Grandma can write down her favourite movie actor from her youth, Dad can write the captain of his cricket team and the kids can write a popstar, and you can all learn a little about who everyone else has written down through the first couple of rounds – and by the final round, you’ll all know their names!

We hope this idea helps you keep boredom at bay over the holidays and brings the family together.

We hope this idea helps you keep boredom at bay over the holidays and brings the family together.

We'll see you tomorrow for the final day of our advent calendar!