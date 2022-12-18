18th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today we’re focusing on social spaces that provide support for specific communities within Warwickshire. If you have specific vulnerabilities, finding like-minded communities to connect with who understand what you are experiencing can be very comforting. There are many such communities available around the county; here are just a couple.

Cohort 4 in Atherstone provides activities for women who have experienced multiple challenges, including mental health conditions, physical disabilities or domestic violence. Through craft activities and conversation, they support each other with their mental health. Participants gave comments including “it’s like a big family” and “Cohort 4 saved me”.

Circles Network in Rugby provides creative, outdoor, equine learning and leisure for disabled and disadvantaged children, young people and adults. Their programmes provide a wide range of activities and learning opportunities which will support participants in developing self-awareness, confidence, and wellbeing. You can watch a video about their Resilient Lives and Inclusive Communities programme.

To find local communities to connect with, you can view our useful resources page, or visit SearchOut Warwickshire.

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 18 of our advent calendar! And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - and share your own community stories using the #KindWarwickshire hashtag.