Parents of ‘lockdown babies’ reminded to get their births registered

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is reminding the parents of babies born during lockdown to make an appointment to get their births registered, if they haven’t already done so.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown earlier this year, registration services across the country, including in Warwickshire, had to temporarily close.

This meant that, at the time of their birth, many families were unable to register their babies who were born in March, April and May.

Now the birth registration service is up and running again, Warwickshire’s registrars are urging these families to get in touch and make an appointment to officially register their children.

All of Warwickshire’s registration offices are now open for pre-arranged appointments and are Covid-19 secure.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Birth registrations are now up and running again in Warwickshire so our registrars are able register those babies that were born during the ‘lockdown’ period – some of whom will be several months old by now.

“We appreciate that family life is busy and that people’s lives move on but getting your child’s birth registered is a really significant, important and joyous event in their life.

“A birth certificate is a very important document that provides legal identity and which they will need throughout their lives, when enrolling in nursery or school, when getting a driving license, and even if they decide to get married one day.”

Parents can book a birth registration appointment online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birthregistration or by telephoning 0300 555 0255.

On the day of the appointment, the registrars will telephone them while they are still outside the Registration Office to complete a short telephone interview – so will require the mobile telephone number of the parent that is attending the appointment.

They will then be asked to come inside the office to check and sign the register. Face coverings currently need to be worn by visitors to Registration Offices, unless they are exempt (children aged under 11 do not have to wear them).

For more information, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birthregistration.