Let’s do the right thing for Warwickshire by getting tested!

Let's do the right thing for Warwickshire - Get Tested

Residents across Warwickshire are being urged to stay vigilant and get tested if they are showing any symptoms of coronavirus after seeing a reduction in the number of people getting tested.

For many, the symptoms of coronavirus may be mild and so it may seem like an inconvenience to get a test, but it’s essential, regardless of the level of symptoms that you get tested if you have a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. If you have any of these symptoms, or you feel you have put yourself at risk of exposure to Covid-19, you must get a test.

The test is quick and easy, and a crucial tool to help stop the spread of coronavirus. We have a number of mobile testing units in Warwickshire and it’s really easy to book a test. You can attend a drive through or walk-in service or have one delivered to your door.

Talking about the importance of getting tested, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health, Shade Agboola said:

“With the reopening of many businesses in the last few weeks, we have seen more and more people out in communities mixing together. Unfortunately, as a result of this we are now seeing an increase in cases across the UK, which is a stark reminder that the virus has not gone away.

“Whilst figures continue to remain relatively low in Warwickshire, we are also starting to see a fall in the number of people being tested. This could be down to a number of factors, but until more is known, we cannot be complacent. So please, let’s do the right thing for Warwickshire. Continue to social distance, especially in public places, wear a face covering, unless you are exempt and wash your hands regularly, especially when you return home from outside and if you have symptoms, stay at home and get a test. They may sound like really small things to do, but together those small actions can make a real difference to reduce the spread of the infection and control the virus.

“We are no way near a local lockdown yet, but neither do we want to be, so please take the threat of the virus seriously and play your part. It’s not just older people who are impacted by the virus. Our data shows an increase in those in their 30’s, 40 and 50’s, so no one is immune from the infection. Only by working together can we reduce the spread of covid-19 and help to keep Warwickshire safer.”

For more information on staying safe or to book a test visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus