Rural businesses invited to help shape future workforce needs of Warwickshire’s rural economy at free round table event

Representatives from rural business across the county are invited to attend a free Rural Economy Round Table event taking place this September.

The event will provide a great opportunity for rural businesses to share their experiences, discuss workforce challenges, and help shape future skills and training provision for Warwickshire's rural economy.

Hosted by Warwickshire Skills Hub, the free Rural Economy Round Table event will take place on Tuesday 22 September, 9.30am - 12.30pm, at Farmers Fayre in Stoneleigh. The round table will bring together rural employers to explore the skills and workforce needs of the sector and identify the opportunities and challenges facing businesses now and in the future.

Attendees will have the opportunity to influence future skills funding and training, learn about the support available to rural employers, and discuss the recruitment and skills challenges affecting their businesses.

The event is aimed at rural businesses of all sizes and sectors, including farming, food production, rural tourism, land-based industries, and more. The feedback gathered from attendees will also help to inform future skills initiatives and ensure that support is aligned with the needs of Warwickshire’s rural economy.

Businesses wishing to attend the free Rural Economy Round Table event can reserve a free place via Eventbrite, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rural-economy-round-table-tickets-1989981257510. Places are limited and early booking is recommended.

Councillor Rob Howard, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy and Rural Development, said:

"Warwickshire's rural businesses play a vital role in our local economy, and it is important that their voices help shape the future skills and workforce support available across the county. This round table event is a great opportunity for employers to share their experiences, highlight the challenges they face, and help to influence future training and skills provision. I encourage rural businesses to take advantage of this free event and join in the conversation."

The Rural Economy Round Table event is being delivered by Warwickshire Skills Hub, and forms part of ongoing work to ensure Warwickshire's workforce has the skills needed to support future economic growth and prosperity.