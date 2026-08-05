One hundred stories. One extraordinary Warwickshire.

Warwickshire ChangeMakers, a collaboration between His Majesty’s High Sheriff of Warwickshire and Warwickshire County Council, returned to celebrate 100 ChangeMakers and the difference they make.

100 remarkable people from every corner of Warwickshire were recognised at an awards ceremony at St Mary’s Church, Warwick and a special event at Warwick Castle as people and Mayors from the whole county came together to celebrate their leadership, compassion and service.

Since being founded by former High Sheriff Karen Lynch MBE last year, Warwickshire ChangeMakers has quickly established itself as one of the county's most significant civic celebrations.

This year’s event was hosted by His Majesty's High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Susan Rasmussen and, once again, the initiative recognised people from every walk of life. This year's recipients included volunteers, community leaders, fundraisers, innovators, police officers, Special Constables, magistrates, carers, environmental champions, youth leaders and professionals whose commitment reaches far beyond the expectations of their roles. (See end for ten case studies).

Warwickshire ChangeMakers actively seeks out those who rarely seek recognition themselves using a network of connections in the community. Nominations are gathered from organisations and groups across Warwickshire to ensure every district, every background and every sector of society is represented.

Appropriately, the event itself is made possible through collaboration. Warwickshire ChangeMakers is delivered through the generosity of volunteers, community organisations, businesses and public sector partners who contribute their time, expertise and resources to recognise the achievements of others.

From St Mary's Church and Warwick Castle to Warwickshire County Council, the Office of the Lord-Lieutenant, sponsors, photographers, musicians, civic volunteers and many others working behind the scenes, the event reflects the very same spirit of service shown by the 100 ChangeMakers themselves.

Susan Rasmussen, High Sheriff of Warwickshire

“Every High Sheriff thinks that they live in a splendid county. It is my pride and pleasure to be able to celebrate joyfully and thank many of Warwickshire’s volunteers who selflessly give so much to our communities. They enrich the lives of us all and it is their contributions that make Warwickshire truly splendid. Our Changemakers ceremony and party in Warwick Castle is a fitting tribute to them and their families."

Karen Lynch MBE, Founder of Warwickshire ChangeMakers

"ChangeMakers was created because remarkable people often receive too little recognition. By celebrating them publicly, we not only thank them for what they have done, but also inspire others to realise that they too can make a difference. If people can't see it, they can't be it."

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, said:

“It was wonderful to come together and note the actions of these unsung heroes. These wonderful Changemakers are the people who put their heads above the parapet and strive to make a difference. Warwickshire is a much better place for them and all they do.”

Among this year's ChangeMakers are:

Josh Fardon

At just fourteen years old, Josh has already devoted half his life to serving others. Since first volunteering at Galanos House aged seven, he has become a familiar and valued presence for residents, while also serving as Youth Standard Bearer for the Royal British Legion Galanos Branch and achieving promotion to Corporal in the Air Training Corps. His story demonstrates that leadership and service have no age limit.

Tom Enoch

Through fitness, determination and personal example, Tom has challenged perceptions of disability and inspired countless others to believe in their own potential. His achievements demonstrate the power of inclusion through sport.

Emma Smith

Celebrating ten years since founding the Hornets Mixed Ability Rugby Team, Emma has created opportunities for disabled and non-disabled players to train and compete together, building confidence, friendships and belonging through rugby.

Special Inspector David Malin

David's outstanding voluntary leadership within Warwickshire Police highlights the invaluable contribution made by Special Constables who freely give their time to keep communities safe.

Julie Hemming

Founder of Stratford's Little Bird Baby Bank, Julie has helped thousands of local families by providing essential baby equipment, clothing and practical support with dignity and compassion.

Anna Nepip-Francis

Anna has played a leading role supporting Warwickshire's Ukrainian community, helping families settle, build friendships and find a sense of belonging during the most difficult circumstances.

Amina Bhagette Mamoojee

As co-founder of Aspire in Arts, Amina has created opportunities for hundreds of young people through creativity, wellbeing, inclusion and community engagement.

Lianne Kirkman

Through the Esther Project, Lianne has created life-changing opportunities for vulnerable women, providing safety, support and pathways towards recovery.

Gary Brinkworth

Gary's extraordinary voluntary service as an Appropriate Adult has supported hundreds of vulnerable people in police custody, demonstrating exceptional commitment to justice, dignity and public service.

Tom Heap

Broadcaster, author and environmental campaigner Tom Heap is recognised for his contribution to environmental awareness and his continuing connection with Warwickshire. Although unable to attend the ceremony, he will be honoured as one of this year's Warwickshire ChangeMakers.

Collectively, this year's recipients have founded charities and community organisations, supported families through crisis, strengthened neighbourhoods, championed inclusion, protected vulnerable people, inspired healthier lives, transformed opportunities for young people and contributed many thousands of hours of voluntary service.

One hundred stories. One extraordinary Warwickshire.