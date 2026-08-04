Develop Warwickshire marks 200 home milestone

A landmark joint venture created to accelerate housing delivery across Warwickshire has reached a major milestone with the completion of its 200th home.

Develop Warwickshire is a £2.5 billion partnership between Warwickshire Property and Development Group, Warwickshire County Council and Vistry Group.

It has now delivered more than 200 homes across two sites, including all 71 homes at Brookmill Meadows in Warton and more than 130 homes at Milby Meadows in Nuneaton.

The milestone comes just three years after the joint venture secured planning permission for its first residential development and shows how quickly it has moved from plans to construction and completed homes.

Brookmill Meadows received planning permission in February 2023, welcomed its first residents within 18 months and has now been fully completed, with all homes sold.

Construction is continuing at Milby Meadows at Top Farm in Weddington, where more than 130 homes have already been delivered as part of a wider new community which will see the creation of up to 1,700 homes.

Develop Warwickshire has secured planning permission for more than 600 homes at the site, while plans are also progressing for a new local centre providing shops and community facilities.

The partnership has also delivered a new 1.5km link road through the development, helping to enable the £30 million Higham Lane North Academy, which opened in September 2025.

The joint venture has also submitted planning for its third scheme which is to deliver 57 new homes in Water Orton. Work is expected to begin later this year subject to consent.

Develop Warwickshire is delivering homes for open market sale, affordable housing and private rent to support different local housing needs.

The homes include energy-efficient features such as air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points, helping to reduce energy use and running costs for residents.

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of Warwickshire Property & Development Group, said: “Develop Warwickshire was established to create new homes and communities across Warwickshire.

“Land that had been sitting empty is now home to families and people putting down roots and building their lives in Warwickshire.

“We have achieved a huge amount since the partnership secured its first planning permission only three years ago, so to now have completed 200 homes is a fantastic achievement.

“That progress shows the value of the public and private sectors working together, overcoming challenges, moving quickly and staying focused on getting homes built for communities across the county.”

Cllr James Crocker, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property at Warwickshire County Council, said: "Reaching 200 completed homes is a clear sign that Develop Warwickshire is delivering.

"This partnership is helping us make the best use of public land, bringing forward much-needed housing and investment while ensuring local communities benefit from new infrastructure and services.

"Through Develop Warwickshire we are creating sustainable, well connected communities that offer real opportunities for local people."

Michael Moore, Managing Director at Vistry North West Midlands, said: “Reaching the 200-home milestone is a proud moment for everyone involved in Develop Warwickshire and reflects what can be achieved through strong public-private partnership working.

“Together, we are delivering much-needed, energy-efficient homes for a range of local needs, and we look forward to continuing that momentum as we build more homes across Warwickshire.”