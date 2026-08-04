Warwickshire celebrates National Playday with a Summer of Play for everyone

Everyone across Warwickshire is encouraged to make time for play as Warwickshire County Council marks National Playday on Wednesday 5 August through its Summer of Play campaign. National P...

Everyone across Warwickshire is encouraged to make time for play as Warwickshire County Council marks National Playday on Wednesday 5 August through its Summer of Play campaign.

National Playday is the UK’s national day for play, celebrated each year on the first Wednesday in August. It is both a celebration of children’s right to play and a way to highlight how important play is for children’s happiness, health, wellbeing and development.

This year’s national theme, “Play – here, there, everywhere”, encourages families, communities, childcare settings and organisations to create everyday opportunities for children and young people to play wherever they are. Warwickshire’s Summer of Play builds on this message by bringing together ideas, events and activities that make play visible, accessible and enjoyable across the county.

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Children and Young People, Education and SEND, said: “Play is a vital part of childhood. It helps children and young people to learn, build confidence, develop friendships, stay active and support their wellbeing.

“National Playday is a great opportunity to celebrate the importance of play and to remind families that it does not need to be complicated or costly. We are proud to support this chance to champion children’s right to play and, through expanding the theme through our own summer campaign, show that play really is for everyone.”

The county council’s campaign which started in July has been celebrating the many ways to play, promoting the benefits of playing, signposting to local activities and reminding people that play has no age limit. Throughout the summer, Warwickshire residents have been invited to rediscover the joy of play through outdoor adventures, creativity, storytelling, sport, games and spending time together.



Over the past few weeks, Child Friendly Warwickshire has brought together partners, families and communities from across the county to share what play means to them. The campaign has featured childhood memories, ideas from young people, family-friendly activities and events, pledges from organisations supporting children's right to play, as well as stories highlighting how play brings generations together.



One story comes from St Michael's Children and Family Centre, where families have been enjoying a packed programme of Summer of Play activities designed to encourage creativity, imagination, learning and outdoor fun. Throughout the summer, children have explored colour and sensory play, under-the-sea adventures, nature-inspired activities, family-themed play, wild animal experiences and classic nursery rhymes. From storytelling, arts and crafts, sensory play and water activities to mud kitchens, bird feeder making and imaginative role play, each week has encouraged children to learn, explore and build confidence through play while helping parents and carers connect with others in their local community. To find out what's happening click here - or for activities in Bedworth, click here.



Celebrations continue this week at St John's House in Warwick, where the popular St John’s Playhouse returns, transforming the museum into a giant interactive play space for families. The Child Friendly Warwickshire Bear will join in the fun, to meet the children and help celebrate the importance of play in one of Warwickshire's historic venues. Find out more at: heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk

Residents are encouraged to continue playing throughout August by visiting local attractions, trying something new together, sharing their favourite childhood memories and making time for play every day.



To discover more ideas, events and activities taking place across Warwickshire this summer, visit the Summer of Play pages on the Child Friendly Warwickshire website.

For more information about National Playday and what people can do to protect children’s right to play visit www.playday.org.uk.

ENDS