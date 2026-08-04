Innovative University of Warwick tool to help tackle food insecurity across Warwickshire 

A ground-breaking new digital tool developed by the University of Warwick could help shape the future of food security support for thousands of Warwickshire residents. Warwickshire County ...

A ground-breaking new digital tool developed by the University of Warwick could help shape the future of food security support for thousands of Warwickshire residents.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC), the University of Warwick, community organisations and local partners have reached an important milestone in their work to tackle food insecurity with the launch of an innovative new decision-support tool. Designed to support decisions around how to improve access to affordable, nutritious and sustainable food, the digital tool has been developed -in partnership with the Warwickshire Food Forum and supports the ambitions set out in the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-2026.

The tool was officially unveiled at a recent partnership event hosted by the University of Warwick. Bringing together expertise from across local government, academia and the community sector, the initiative aims to strengthen evidence-based action to address food insecurity across the county.

Developed by Dr Martine Barons and colleagues at the University of Warwick, the digital tool enables partners to assess the potential impact of different food support initiatives before they are implemented. For example, proposals such as targeted grant schemes or community cooking classes can be tested to estimate how many people experiencing food insecurity could benefit, helping organisations identify the approaches most likely to deliver the greatest impact for Warwickshire residents.

Because the tool uses local Warwickshire data and expert knowledge about food insecurity across different communities, it can help identify which approaches are likely to have the greatest impact and make the best use of available resources.

It enables organisations to model different approaches, test potential scenarios and identify where resources can be targeted most effectively. By providing evidence-based insights, it will support more informed decisions and help partners build a fairer and more resilient food system.

The tool combines academic research, local intelligence and community expertise to help partners better understand what interventions are likely to have the greatest impact on reducing food insecurity.

The launch comes as Warwickshire continues to develop its new Food Plan 2026-2028, which will set out priorities for addressing food insecurity and improving access to healthy, sustainable food for communities across the county.

Supported by Warwickshire County Council, Dr Barons led an extensive programme of research and development, including a series of expert judgement workshops involving specialists and practitioners from a wide range of sectors. Together, they explored the complex causes of food insecurity and assessed potential solutions that could support residents across Warwickshire.

The launch event celebrated not only the innovation behind the tool but also the strength of the partnerships between public sector organisations, voluntary and community groups that made it possible.

Dr Martine Barons, University of Warwick, said:

"Food insecurity is a complex challenge that requires collaboration, evidence and innovative thinking. This project has benefited enormously from the knowledge and experience of partners across Warwickshire. By bringing together academic expertise with local insight and practical experience, we have developed a tool that can support informed decision-making and help identify the interventions likely to have the greatest impact on food insecurity."

Councillor Bannister, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs said:

"Nobody in Warwickshire should face uncertainty about where their next meal is coming from. This innovative tool gives us a stronger evidence base for understanding the challenges people face and helps us focus our efforts on the actions that will make the biggest difference. It is a great example of what can be achieved when local government, academic experts and community organisations work together towards a shared goal of improving lives and creating healthier, more resilient communities."

"We are extremely grateful to Dr Martine Barons and the University of Warwick for their leadership and expertise, as well as to the many organisations and community groups that have contributed their knowledge throughout the development process. The tool provides an exciting opportunity to strengthen our understanding of what works in tackling food insecurity and will be an important resource as we implement the Warwickshire Food Plan 2026-2028."

The project reflects Warwickshire's commitment to taking a collaborative, whole-system approach to food insecurity. As Warwickshire moves into the next phase of its food strategy work, the decision-support tool is expected to play a key role in helping organisations evaluate potential interventions, target resources effectively and focus collective efforts on the actions most likely to deliver lasting change.

The launch marks another significant step towards creating a food system that is fairer, healthier and more resilient for everyone in Warwickshire.