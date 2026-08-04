Attendance at Park Life Reads doubles on 2025 

Park Life Reads, the collaboration between Warwickshire County Council’s Libraries Service and Nuneaton Museum and Art Gallery, returned to Riversley Park in Nuneaton over the weekend.

The audience of nearly 2,000 was almost twice that of its first year.

The celebratory event, funded through the National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) programme, offered a day of literacy and wellbeing with live illustration and storytelling sessions being complemented by art and craft activities, Bhangra workshops and massage stations.

In all, families of four were offered goods and activities worth around £500 which included free lunches and ice creams as well as all of the attractions. The National Literacy Trust team was also on hand giving away books.

On the day, award-winning children’s author, Ross Montgomery, hosted workshops and a special Q&A. Children’s favourite Bluey made an appearance, alongside exciting performances of Eko the Sea Giant by Autin Dance!

Other family attractions included Emma’s Donkeys’ adorable mules and ponies, the mobile library, bouncy castle, face painting, slime and potion-making, henna art, bubble shows and stage combat workshops. Shakespeare’s work was creatively brought to life through workshops by 1623 Shakespeare.

The purpose of the day was to bring in potential new audiences in an area of the county where the county council is keen to increase use of local libraries. Nuneaton Town Football Club got involved, with a stall promoting reading amongst boys and young people, a key target audience.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs, was also present, having attended the event last year. He said:

"What a brilliant day for all involved. It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying everything on offer, and the fact that attendance has nearly doubled shows the real value of events like Park Life Reads.

"The event is helping us to build stronger links with local communities and inspire more people to discover the benefits of reading. In this National Year of Reading, we know that reading can transform lives, supporting educational achievement, improving future employment opportunities and helping people fulfil their potential.

"I am particularly pleased that the library service has taken this opportunity directly into the heart of the community. By engaging families where they are and creating such a welcoming and enjoyable experience, we've introduced many new people to our library services and encouraged them to continue their reading journey long after the event has ended."

For more information on Warwickshire Libraries, as well as how to get involved in the National Year of Reading, go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries