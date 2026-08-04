Echo (standing for Every Child Heard and Offered support)

A mental health service for children, young people and their families has launched this week across Warwickshire.

ECHO will provide earlier support and improved access to community-based mental health care. Designed to help children and young people get the right support before difficulties escalate, the service is available for young people up to the age of 18, and up to 25 for those with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

ECHO will support children and young people experiencing lower-level mental health and emotional wellbeing challenges, including:

Feeling anxious or worried

Struggling with stress or low mood

Having friendship or school difficulties

Finding emotions difficult to manage

Needing coping strategies and early support

Support available through ECHO may include counselling, advice and guidance, consultation support for parents and professionals, and signposting to other services such as bereavement support.

The service is funded by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) in partnership with NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and is delivered by Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind (CWW Mind). As part of the ECHO service, CWW Mind is also working in partnership with Guardian Ballers, the Anna Freud Centre, Relationships Coventry and Warwickshire, and Lifespace Trust to give children and their families greater flexibility and choice in the support they receive.

From this week, it will be easier for families to access early mental health support as children, young people and their carers can easily self-refer to ECHO online or over the phone. Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT) Children and Young People's Services – Mental Health (previously known as Rise) will continue to provide specialist mental health services for children and young people with more complex needs.

Anyone can access support from ECHO for a child or young person. Tel: 02476 631835 (lines are open Monday to Thursday 9am to 4.30pm and Friday 9am to 4pm) or visit www.echosupport.org.uk.

For families that want to understand more about ECHO and the mental health support available for young people in Warwickshire, read the Frequently Asked Questions at www.echosupport.org.uk/faqs/.